Bill Gates arrives on Capitol Hill to face closed-door Epstein panel testimony: What are the 3 questions he could face?

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates appeared on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to respond to challenging inquiries in a private session regarding his association with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Bill Gates, chair of the Gates Foundation, speaks to members of the media while arriving for a closed-door deposition with the House Oversight Committee in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.(Bloomberg)

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Speaking to reporters before entering a House hearing room, Gates said, "I am glad to be here voluntarily," adding, "I hope my testimony is helpful to the important work of the committee to find justice for the victims.”

Emails and photographs released by the Justice Department, along with comments from Gates' former spouse Melinda concerning Epstein's role in the breakdown of their 27-year marriage, have complicated the narrative the billionaire aimed to present as a philanthropist.

Currently, members of the House Oversight Committee, along with their staff, are anticipated to delve deeper into the improbable friendship as part of over a dozen interviews carried out in the bipartisan investigation concerning the infamous case.

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‘I was foolish to spend any time with him,’ said Bill Gates

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{{^usCountry}} Gates's association with Epstein gained significant public attention following the recent release of over three million pages of documents by the US Department of Justice (DOJ), which are related to the criminal investigation of Epstein. Gates's name was mentioned thousands of times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gates's association with Epstein gained significant public attention following the recent release of over three million pages of documents by the US Department of Justice (DOJ), which are related to the criminal investigation of Epstein. Gates's name was mentioned thousands of times. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He has consistently denied any misconduct and dismissed the notion that he was aware of Epstein's illegal activities. However, during a television interview earlier this year, he did admit to exercising poor judgment in his meetings with Epstein. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He has consistently denied any misconduct and dismissed the notion that he was aware of Epstein's illegal activities. However, during a television interview earlier this year, he did admit to exercising poor judgment in his meetings with Epstein. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier in January, the 68-year-old technology mogul spoke to the Wall Street Journal regarding his connection with Epstein, which took place after the financier admitted guilt to charges of prostitution and child sex trafficking in Florida. “In retrospect, I was foolish to spend any time with him.” Gates said. “I think I was quite stupid. I thought it would help me with global health philanthropy. In fact, it failed to do that. It was just a huge mistake.” Three questions that Bill Gates could face {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in January, the 68-year-old technology mogul spoke to the Wall Street Journal regarding his connection with Epstein, which took place after the financier admitted guilt to charges of prostitution and child sex trafficking in Florida. “In retrospect, I was foolish to spend any time with him.” Gates said. “I think I was quite stupid. I thought it would help me with global health philanthropy. In fact, it failed to do that. It was just a huge mistake.” Three questions that Bill Gates could face {{/usCountry}}

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According to BBC, the three questions could that Bill might face include - What prompted Gates to become acquainted with an individual who had already been convicted of sexual offenses?

Why did Gates not exhibit greater interest in Epstein's history?

Was it Epstein who attempted to sway Gates, or was it the other way around?

In 2019, Epstein took his own life in a jail cell while he was awaiting trial. His long-time friend and associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her involvement in his criminal activities.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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