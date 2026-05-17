Bill Maher's Israel monologue, Trump China trip tirade puts Real Time host in focus; '100 percent agree with this'

Bill Maher is drawing attention online after back-to-back monologues on his HBO show Real Time with Bill Maher tackled rising antisemitism, progressive politics and Donald Trump’s recent summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Bill Maher arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 15, 2026, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

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One viral reaction came from Dave Bowman, a military historian and US Submarine Veterans member, who reposted Maher’s Israel segment on X and wrote: “Bill Maher is not somebody I agree with on most anything… That said, he is 100% correct on this.”

The post gained traction as clips from Maher’s monologue circulated across social media.

Maher’s Israel comments spark debate

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{{^usCountry}} During Friday’s “New Rules” segment, Maher argued that criticism of Israel often becomes inconsistent when compared with reactions to other global conflicts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During Friday’s “New Rules” segment, Maher argued that criticism of Israel often becomes inconsistent when compared with reactions to other global conflicts. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “China, Russia, Sudan, Iran, Myanmar, Haiti, the Congo, North Korea, all way worse,” Maher said while discussing global human rights issues. He added, “And that’s how you know it’s anti-semitism. It’s the inconsistency.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “China, Russia, Sudan, Iran, Myanmar, Haiti, the Congo, North Korea, all way worse,” Maher said while discussing global human rights issues. He added, “And that’s how you know it’s anti-semitism. It’s the inconsistency.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The comedian criticized rhetoric from both the political left and right, referencing figures such as Tucker Carlson, political streamer Hasan Piker and conservative commentator Candace Owens while arguing that anti-Jewish rhetoric has become increasingly normalized in public discourse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comedian criticized rhetoric from both the political left and right, referencing figures such as Tucker Carlson, political streamer Hasan Piker and conservative commentator Candace Owens while arguing that anti-Jewish rhetoric has become increasingly normalized in public discourse. {{/usCountry}}

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Maher also pointed to recent hate crime statistics and claimed Jewish people in the US and Europe increasingly feel pressure to hide visible signs of their identity.

At one point, he criticized Democrats for what he described as reluctance to directly challenge anti-Israel sentiment within parts of their voter base.

Trump-China summit also targeted in opening monologue

Maher also used his show to mock Trump’s recent China visit, which included meetings with Xi on trade, Taiwan and Middle East tensions.

According to The Hill, Maher joked that the summit appeared light on hard negotiations and heavy on ceremony.

“Our two countries have a lot of issues between them, but it seemed like in this big summit, they were mostly avoided,” Maher told viewers. “No demands, except you have to try these dumplings.”

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Also Read: Bill Maher spits out his drink as Lara Trump admits ‘Donald Trump is not perfect'

The comedian argued that China “knows what Trump likes,” referring to the lavish welcome and public praise exchanged during the visit.

Maher described Xi as someone who “holds the cards now” after Trump softened his position in the US-China trade dispute. He also mocked Trump’s repeated compliments toward the Chinese leader, saying: “To say this was a love fest would be an understatement.”

Trump, however, defended the summit during interviews after returning from Beijing, pointing to major aircraft and agricultural deals with China, including potential Boeing and GE Aerospace agreements.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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