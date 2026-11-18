Bitcoin has lost all the gains from its late-summer rally, as investors pull back from cryptocurrencies amid weaker demand, falling risk appetite and a major hack at cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The selloff has also left Bitcoin trading in a market with lower liquidity, making its price more vulnerable to sharp movements, according to Bloomberg.

Bitcoin falls 49% from its record high as Binance hack and weak demand deepen crypto market losses. (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

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Bitcoin was trading above $64,000 on Wednesday, around 49% below its record high. The latest decline since last week has wiped out the recovery that began in August after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that the US would increase buybacks of long-term government debt.

Bitcoin liquidity drops 38% after Binance hack

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The Binance hack has made Bitcoin's already weak market conditions worse. Liquidity has fallen sharply since the incident, meaning there are fewer buy and sell orders available near Bitcoin's current price. This makes it harder for investors to trade large amounts without affecting the token's price.

Bitcoin's market liquidity has fallen nearly 38% from its pre-hack high this year, according to digital-asset technology firm Talos. The company measured the value of buy and sell orders available within 1% of Bitcoin's average market price.

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{{^usCountry}} Lower liquidity can make Bitcoin's price movements more extreme. A large investor looking to sell Bitcoin may have to accept a lower price to complete the transaction. Similarly, someone trying to buy a large amount may have to pay more than the current market price. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lower liquidity can make Bitcoin's price movements more extreme. A large investor looking to sell Bitcoin may have to accept a lower price to complete the transaction. Similarly, someone trying to buy a large amount may have to pay more than the current market price. {{/usCountry}}

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The latest decline has erased the recovery that started in August. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies had struggled to regain momentum after the October 2025 market crash. The summer rally had briefly raised hopes that Bitcoin could benefit from investors moving towards assets that may protect their wealth against the weakening value of currencies.

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Bitcoin had also benefited from the so-called 'debasement trade', in which investors buy assets such as gold and Bitcoin to protect their wealth against currency depreciation. However, the latest selloff has weakened those expectations.

Recent Bitcoin buyers are also facing losses. Investors who purchased Bitcoin during the six months before the latest decline suffered heavy losses in early 2026. They booked profits during the recovery in September and October but are now selling their holdings at a loss again, according to data provider Glassnode.

Bitcoin price falls as investors avoid risky assets

The broader financial market has also turned against risky investments. A selloff in artificial intelligence-related stocks and expectations of a more hawkish US Federal Reserve have pushed investors away from riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies.

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Bitcoin is increasingly moving in line with the US stock market. Its correlation with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq has increased in recent weeks, suggesting that investors are treating it more like a risky investment than a safe option against currency depreciation.

Rajiv Sawhney, head of international portfolio management at Wave Digital Assets, said cryptocurrencies have largely followed movements in the broader risk market this year, particularly technology stocks. He added that Bitcoin's rising correlation with major US stock indexes shows that investors are again viewing it primarily as a risk asset.

Bitcoin futures liquidations and miner sales increase

Bitcoin's derivatives market is also showing signs of weakness. Open interest in Bitcoin perpetual futures has fallen to around $41.6 billion, its lowest level since November 2024, according to Coinglass. Perpetual futures are contracts that allow traders to bet on Bitcoin's price without having a fixed expiry date.

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Repeated liquidations of bullish bets have reduced the amount of borrowed money in the crypto market. Around $7.6 billion worth of bullish positions across different cryptocurrencies have been liquidated since the Binance hack. These liquidations happen when traders lose enough money that exchanges automatically close their positions.

Sawhney said much of the short-term borrowed money used by traders to bet on rising cryptocurrency prices has now been removed from the market. However, he warned that this does not mean selling pressure has ended.

Bitcoin miners are another source of selling pressure. Mining companies are selling their Bitcoin holdings to raise money as they invest in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing infrastructure. These investments include the development of data centres and other facilities needed to support AI operations.

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Bitcoin mining companies MARA and Riot have reported selling around 60,000 Bitcoin this month. The companies are using the money to support their shift towards AI and data centre infrastructure.

Companies that hold Bitcoin as part of their corporate treasury are also facing pressure. Falling Bitcoin prices and higher financing costs are making it harder for these businesses to raise money, adding to concerns about further selling.

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Bitcoin ETF outflows weaken demand for cryptocurrency

Investments through Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are also declining. Investors have withdrawn around $2.6 billion from US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs so far in November. These funds had previously provided a steady source of buying demand and helped support Bitcoin's price.

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Jasper de Maere, an over-the-counter trader at Wintermute, said the late-summer recovery increasingly appears to have been a false start. He said Bitcoin has not yet moved out of its bear market and that the rally from its July low failed to establish a sustained recovery.

De Maere said several factors are now working against Bitcoin. These include higher interest rates, weaker demand from ETFs, falling prices and a breakdown in technical indicators used by traders to understand market trends.

He added that demand from ETFs, digital-asset treasury companies, retail investors and institutional investors is either flat or declining. This means Bitcoin is struggling to find fresh buyers who can support its price.

A sustained Bitcoin recovery will depend partly on what happens in the broader financial market. Sawhney said Bitcoin needs to start moving independently of stocks and other risky assets rather than continuing to follow their declines.

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Inflation and energy price pressures will also need to ease. This could give central banks more room to pause interest rate increases or reduce borrowing costs. A clearer shift towards lower interest rates and easier monetary policy could provide a stronger boost to Bitcoin.

Until then, Bitcoin faces three major challenges: lower liquidity, reduced leverage and weaker demand. With fewer buyers entering the market and several groups of investors selling their holdings, the cryptocurrency has less support against further price declines.

Thinner trading during the holiday period could make Bitcoin's price movements even sharper. De Maere warned that lower trading activity could exaggerate price changes in either direction.

Bitcoin is therefore entering the year-end period with fewer sources of support. The earlier boost from Bessent's debt buyback announcement has faded, while the technology stock selloff and Binance hack have added to market pressure. With liquidity and demand weakening, Bitcoin could remain vulnerable to further selling, Bloomberg reported.