Black Bear Pass in Colorado closed after SUV gets stuck: Has the pass reopened? Here's the latest update

The Black Bear Pass in Colorado was closed after an SUV was stuck in the middle and blocked the way. According to the Sheriff's office, the driver drove his Kia up the Black Bear Road, even though people were advised not to do so in the area. The pass was reopened a day later. The Black Bear Pass in Colorado was closed after SUV got stuck. It was reopened a day later(X/@SheriffAlert)

Kia stuck in Black Bear Pass

As per the National Enquirer, the sheriff’s office reported that the car was “teethering off the edge on one of the switchbanks above the falls.” Photos shared by the office show that the Kia was tilted and stuck into a pile of rocks. Even though the people in and around the area were refrained from driving around the area, the driver still drove into the area and got stuck.

The sheriff’s office had announced that it was “not safe” to drive anywhere around the Kia. The department stated that the vehicle would have to be towed to open the road. However, the sheriff’s office shared that “it is unknown at this point when this can happen.”

The official X account of San Miguel Sheriff tweeted, “A South Carolina man drove his Kia Telluride up the one way road on Black Bear Rd, despite being advised not to do so by the people in the area. About three to four switchbanks passed the falls, he got stuck with wheels off the side of the road, leaving the vehicle unstable.”

Along with the Black Bear Pass, the Veil Falls Road had also been closed. However, the Bridal Veil Trail was open.

Black Bear Pass opened after Kia towed

The San Miguel County took to X(formerly Twitter) and announced that the pass has been reopened. The post said, “Black Bear Pass and Bridal Veil Road are now open. (The) vehicle has been towed.”

FAQs

Why was the Black Bear Pass closed?

A SUV got stuck at the Black Bear Pass. This is why it was closed by the authorities.

Where is the Black Bear Pass?

The Black Bear Pass is in Colorado.

Which car got stuck in the Black Bear Pass?

A Kia got stuck in the Black Bear Pass.