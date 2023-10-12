Black student suspended over dreadlocks hairstyle in Texas, sent for disciplinary program

Darryl George,18, a black junior student at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas was suspended from his school over his dreadlocks hairstyle. He will be sent to EPIC, an alternative school program from October 12 through November 29 for "failure to comply" with multiple school and classroom rules.

However, after facing more than a month of in-school suspension since August 3, on Thursday, Darryl was told that he would be removed from his high school and sent to a disciplinary alternative education program.

He will be sent to EPIC, an alternative school program from October 12 through November 29 for "failure to comply" with multiple school and classroom rules, said the principal in a letter provided to The Associated Press by Darryl's family.

The school principal Lance Murphy stated in the letter that Darryl has repeatedly violated the district's “previously communicated standards of student conduct.”

Additionally, the letter said that he would be allowed to return to regular classroom instruction on November 30. However, unless he's there to discuss his conduct with school administrators he would not be allowed inside the school campus.

Barbers Hill Independent School District follows a student handbook that prohibits male students from having hair extended below the eyebrows, ear lobes or on top of a T-shirt collar.

Darresha George and the family's attorney deny that the teenager's hairstyle violates the school's dress code. Last month, the family even filed a formal complaint with the Texas Education Agency and a federal civil rights lawsuit against the state's governor and attorney general for failing to enforce a law to outlaw discrimination based on hairstyle.

Well, this is not the first time for the school. Darryl's school had previously clashed with two other Black male students over their dress codes, which led to them cutting their dreadlocks in 2020. The families of these kids also sued the school district in May 2020 and it was ruled that the district's hair policy was discriminatory.

Whether the same will be ruled in Darryl's case or not, only time will tell.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!