BloodHound Q50 last social media post in focus amid reports of rapper's tragic killing in Chicago

Bloodhound Q50, whose real name is Mikquale Cooper, has been reported deaafter a shooting incident in Chicago during the early hours of Sunday, September 13.

BloodHound Q50, real name Mikquale Cooper, reportedly shot dead in Chicago on September 13, shortly after sharing support for fellow rapper EST Gee's album.

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According to CBS News, the Chicago Police Department has confirmed that a 22-year-old male was killed when two vehicles approached him at 3:58 a.m. in the Fuller Park area and began shooting.

Bloodhound Q50 reportedly dead: Here's what we know

The two vehicles discharged firearms at the victim, who is believed to be Bloodhound Q50. The event allegedly took place while the rapper was positioned in the driver's seat, after which the vehicles departed the scene. He suffered gunshot injuries to his chest and shoulder and received medical attention from the responding officers at the location, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

The Chicago Police Department has not disclosed the identity of the shooting victim in their public statements. However, dispatch audio that emerged online confirmed that a responding officer referred to the victim as "Cooper Mikquale," with his date of birth recorded as August 6, 2004.

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Q50 recently marked his 22nd birthday on August 6 with the release of his new project, Get Back or Die Trying. This album also included a contribution from the late Bloodhound Lil Jeff, who tragically lost his life in 2024.

The news of Q50's passing was subsequently reported by Rolling Loud in a tribute shared on Sunday. Earlier this year, the rapper performed at the well-known hip-hop festival held in Orlando, Florida.

Tributes pour in

Meanwhile, DJ Vlad also paid tribute to the rapper.

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“Rest in peace Bloodhound Q50, who was shot and killed a few hours ago,” he wrote in a post shared on X. “I interviewed him last year. He was the most media-trained rapper I've ever spoken to at his young age. My condolences to his family, friends, and fans.”

DJ Akademiks wrote, “RIP BloodHound Q50.”

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What was Bloodhound Q50's last Instagram story?

Information regarding the incident is limited. His most recent Instagram story, posted seven hours ago, features him expressing support for EST Gee's release of the new album Bigger Than The Devil and enjoying Gee's latest track "Sometimes."

BloodHound Q50, whose real name is Mikquale Cooper, launched his latest album, Get Back or Die Trying, in August and subsequently released the new single Head Taps later that same month.

In 2024, this emerging artist received significant recognition for the song Don't Blink or Stare, featuring BloodHound Lil Jeff and CEO Trayle.