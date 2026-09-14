BloodHound Q50 shooting suspects identified? New horrifying surveillance footage surfaces as fans express shock

Rapper BloodHound Q50 was tragically killed at the age of 22 in a shocking early-morning incident on Sunday.

Chicago rapper BloodHound Q50, 22, was shot and killed in an early-morning incident. Multiple assailants fired from two cars, with Cooper sustaining fatal injuries.

The emerging Chicago artist, known by his real name Mikquale Cooper, was declared dead at the location after assailants reportedly fired shots from two different vehicles.

BloodHound Q50 dead: Cooper was hit in the chest and shoulder

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At approximately 4am on Sunday, Cooper was seated in a vehicle located in the Fuller Park area of the city when the shooting occurred, as reported by the Chicago police.

Deep Dive What details are known about the suspects involved in BloodHound Q50's shooting? As of now, no suspects have been arrested. Eyewitness accounts describe at least six gunmen who approached in two vehicles, firing over 50 rounds before fleeing. Why is BloodHound Q50's death being discussed on social media? Fans and the public have reacted strongly to the shocking circumstances of BloodHound Q50's death, sharing emotional tributes and expressing disbelief over the surveillance footage of the shooting. How did BloodHound Q50's mother respond to his death on social media? BloodHound Q50's mother took to Facebook to address online trolls, expressing her grief and condemning those mocking her son's death in an emotional post.

Authorities stated that two cars approached the vehicle in the 4200 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

Multiple people from both vehicles reportedly discharged firearms at the rapper.

According to police reports, Cooper was hit in the chest and shoulder amid the hail of gunfire.

Emergency responders from the Chicago Fire Department quickly arrived to assist the 22-year-old, but unfortunately, he could not be revived. He was declared deceased at the location.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office subsequently identified the victim as Cooper, a resident of Chicago.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: BloodHound Q50 last social media post in focus amid reports of rapper's tragic killing in Chicago BloodHound Q50 dead: New surveillance footage appears on internet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: BloodHound Q50 last social media post in focus amid reports of rapper's tragic killing in Chicago BloodHound Q50 dead: New surveillance footage appears on internet {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, new surveillance footage, which captured the murder of BloodHound Q50, has surfaced on the internet, with his fans expressing shock over his death.

A representative from AMF Music Group verified to the Chicago Sun-Times that Cooper was the rapper known by the stage name BloodHound Q50.

Law enforcement has yet to disclose any arrests related to the fatal shooting.

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The cause of the attack and whether Cooper was a specific target remain unclear at this time. The investigation is still in progress.

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BloodHound Q50 dead: Fans express shock

Meanwhile, several people reacted to the video going viral on internet. “It’s crazy because he legit had 2 seconds to speed off and that’s all you need in situations like this.”

“The comments kill me cause none of us wasn’t there like at all,” another said.

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“I’m curious what takes so damn long after he sat in the driver seat, especially having that feeling he was this man knew he was about to lose his life before it happened that why he wanted that fun ASAP,” a third person commented.