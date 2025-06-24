Bobby Sherman dies at 81: What was the cause of 60s Teen Idol's death?

Bobby Sherman, Here Come the Brides actor and 60s teen idol, passed away Tuesday at the age of 81 after a long battle with cancer. Bobby Sherman died at 81.(AP)

His wife Brigette Sherman announced the news of her husband's demise via actor John Stamos' Instagram handle since they are good friends..

“From one ex teen idol, to another - rest in peace, Bobby Sherman,” wrote Stamos on the post. Brigette's message was mentioned below his caption.

“It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman,” Brigette wrote. “Bobby left this world holding my hand — just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage. I was his Cinderella, and he was my prince charming. Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me. That’s who Bobby was —brave, gentle, and full of light.”

She goes on to add that while he was restingin his last days, she "read him fan letters from all over the world," which included “words of love and gratitude that lifted his spirits and reminded him of how deeply he was cherished.”

“And yes, he still found time to crack well-timed jokes — Bobby had a wonderful, wicked sense of humor. It never left him. He could light up a room with a look, a quip, or one of his classic, one-liners,” she continued.

“To those who truly knew him, Bobby was something much more. He was a man of service. He traded sold-out concerts and magazine covers for the back of an ambulance, becoming an EMT and a trainer with the LAPD. He saved lives. He showed us what real heroism looks like — quiet, selfless, and deeply human,” Brigette concluded.

Bobby Sherman stage 4 cancer diagnosis

His was survived by Brigette and Sherman's two kids from a previous marriage, Tyler and Christopher, as well as six grandchildren. In March, Brigette announced on Facebook that Sherman was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Sherman's hits include "Hey Little Girl," "Happiness Is," "You Make Me Happy," "Little Woman," "La La La (If I Had You)," "Easy Come, Easy Go," "Hey, Mister Sun," and "Julie, Do Ya Love Me."

Additionally, he had appearances on programs including Murder She Wrote, Emergency!, The Mod Squad, Getting Together, and Here Come the Brides.

The couple established the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation, a group devoted to feeding and educating children in Ghana.