Body found floating near New York's Brooklyn Bridge Park; chilling details emerge

Police in New York are investigating after a man’s body was found floating in the East River near Brooklyn Bridge Park on Friday morning.

The incident prompted an emergency response along the Brooklyn waterfront.(Unsplash/ Representational)

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According to The Mirror US, officers with the New York Police Department responded to a 911 call shortly before 8:30 am reporting a body visible in the water near Pier 5. Emergency responders later located the man roughly 30 feet from the shoreline.

Officials said the individual was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the victim, and few details about the circumstances leading up to the discovery have been released.

Fire department marine units joined recovery

The incident prompted an emergency response along the Brooklyn waterfront, with Fire Department City of New York (FDNY) marine units and firefighters assisting in the operation.

Citizen, a public safety app that tracks emergency dispatch activity, shared details about the recovery on X several hours later.

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{{^usCountry}} “First responders recovered a deceased person from the water near Pier 5 at Brooklyn Bridge Park on Thursday morning after an emergency response involving FDNY marine units and firefighters,” the post stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “First responders recovered a deceased person from the water near Pier 5 at Brooklyn Bridge Park on Thursday morning after an emergency response involving FDNY marine units and firefighters,” the post stated. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the alert, crews were initially dispatched after reports of a person in the water near Furman Street and Pineapple Street before shifting operations closer to Pier 5.

Witnesses in the area reportedly saw emergency crews gathered along the waterfront as responders worked to recover the body from the river.

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Cause of death

Officials have not said whether foul play is suspected in the death. The city medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy to determine both the cause and manner of death.

Investigators also have not confirmed how long the body may have been in the water before it was discovered Friday morning.

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Brooklyn Bridge Park, located along the East River waterfront, is one of New York City’s busiest public recreation areas and regularly attracts tourists, joggers and local residents with its skyline views and piers.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials have urged anyone with information related to the incident to contact law enforcement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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