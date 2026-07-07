Boise, Idaho fire map: Large brush fire near Claremont Drive spreads acres; check map, visuals

A wildfire broke out in the area of Crestline Trail and Claremont Drive in Boise, Idaho's Ada County on Monday afternoon. Per Watch Duty, it has spread over 100 acres.

Representational image. (Unsplash)

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Despite the massive spread of the fire around the Claremont Drive area, no evacuations have been ordered. The fire is moving uphill, burning bushes and vegetation. There is no known threat to structures.

Meanwhile, multiple engines with the Ada County Fire Department are responding to the incident.

Claremont Fire Map: Check Locations Affected By Blaze

Though located just off Route 48 in Ada County, it lies within the grasslands along the Hulls Gluch Reserve, just off Boise Heights. It is located just north of the military reserve forest along the North Mountain Clove Road.

Here's a map on WatchDuty of the fire that erupted Monday.

The Claremont Fire is located just off Boise Heights.

Claremont Fire Visuals: White Smoke Seen

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{{^usCountry}} Visuals of the fire emerged, thanks to social media posts from residents as well as visuals shared by the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada in Reno. Residents reported seeing white smoke emerging from the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visuals of the fire emerged, thanks to social media posts from residents as well as visuals shared by the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada in Reno. Residents reported seeing white smoke emerging from the area. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's a photo of the incident shared by Nevada Seismological Laboratory.

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A Boise, Idaho resident also shared visuals of the incident from Mondat afternoon. Here's a photo shared by an user on X.

This is a breaking news.