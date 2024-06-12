‘Bombshell secret tapes’ of US Judge Alitos and his wife literally shocked CNN anchor like this

Lauren Windsor dropped a series of secret tapes from the Supreme Court Historical Society’s annual dinner. The recordings featured Justice Samuel Alito, his wide Martha Ann Alito and Chief Justice John Roberts. (FILES) US Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito and his wife Martha-Ann Alito along with Chief Justice John Roberts featured in secret recordings of Lauren Windsor. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP)(AFP)

Windsor posed as a social conservative at the dinner and recorded the tapes secretly as the event was closed to the press. As the release of the recordings was reported on CNN News Central, anchor John Berman was visibly stunned by the unfolding of the recordings.

Inside the controversial tapes released by the Liberal Activist

In a talk with CNN Senior Supreme Court analyst, Joan Biskupic, Berman discussed the secret tapes of Alitos and Roberts on Tuesday’s episode of CNN News Central. The tapes recorded Justice Alito and his wife discussing the left and right divide of the country. Martha mentioned her revenge on the media outlets that earlier reported about the controversial flags flown at the Alito family house. She said, “Look at me, look at me. I’m German, from Germany. My heritage is German. You come after me, I’m going to give it back to you.”

Martha was also recorded talking about the flags, “I want a Sacred Heart of Jesus flag, because I have to look across the lagoon at the pride flag for the next month,” she said.

However, Biskupic drew attention to Alito’s remarks on religion in the recording as it signifies his stance on religion. One side or the other is going to win. There can be a way of working, a way of living together peacefully, but it’s difficult, you know because there are differences on fundamental things that really can’t be compromised,” he said when Windsor urged him to talk about the political polarization in America.

Chief Justice Roberts remained silent on matters with his simple reply “I don’t know if that’s true. I don’t know that we live in a Christian nation…” after Windsor strongly urged and questioned him about his thoughts on “we live in a Christian nation and that our Supreme Court should be guiding us in that path.”

The incident of the ‘Stop the Steal’ flag at Alito’s

The tapes were recorded in a private event on June 3 and released on micro-blogging platform X on Monday night. The recordings were released in light of Alitos under scrutiny for flying the “Stop the Steal” flag following the attack on the Capitol on January 6. However, Justice Alito claimed the incident to be his wife’s doing and rebuffed demand of him being disqualified from cases related to January 6.