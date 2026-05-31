Boston meteor explosion update: Experts reveal what happened in Mass. New bolide news

Residents across Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island were left startled Saturday afternoon after a powerful boom echoed across the region. The sound, reported around 2:30 PM EDT, was described by many as an explosion-like noise that could be heard across the Boston area and beyond. The incident quickly sparked reactions, with some locals wondering whether it was related to an earthquake, thunderstorm activity, or military aircraft.

Meteorologists point to possible meteor event

A loud boom was heard in Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island(Unsplash)

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Weather experts soon began examining satellite data and identified what appeared to be an unusual atmospheric event occurring near the Massachusetts coastline. Spaceflight meteorologist Nick Stewart was among the first to suggest a possible explanation.

"Reports of an explosion hears around Boston I believe are going to be a rather significant bolide/meteor entering the atmosphere. Very large 'flash' detected by GOES-19 GLM that does not correlate with active thunderstorms," Stewart wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Boston, Rhode Island loud boom caused by meteor? GOES-19 satellite detects atmospheric flash

He later shared additional analysis after reviewing satellite imagery.

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{{^usCountry}} "The flash density product really shows this anomalous 'flash' which is pretty distinctive of a bolide/meteor reentry. east of Boston. This is the likely source of the loud boom/explosion," he said in an update. Satellite data reveals unusual atmospheric flash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The flash density product really shows this anomalous 'flash' which is pretty distinctive of a bolide/meteor reentry. east of Boston. This is the likely source of the loud boom/explosion," he said in an update. Satellite data reveals unusual atmospheric flash {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meteorologists noted that satellite sensors detected a bright flash east of Boston at roughly the same time residents reported hearing the boom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meteorologists noted that satellite sensors detected a bright flash east of Boston at roughly the same time residents reported hearing the boom. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NBC10 meteorologist Pamela Gardner also pointed toward a meteor or bolide entering Earth's atmosphere as the most likely cause. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NBC10 meteorologist Pamela Gardner also pointed toward a meteor or bolide entering Earth's atmosphere as the most likely cause. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Big explosion/boom around Boston," she wrote on X. "GLM from GOES 19 shows possible meteor or bolide entering the atmosphere. There is no lightning in this current storm, no earthquake from USGS." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Big explosion/boom around Boston," she wrote on X. "GLM from GOES 19 shows possible meteor or bolide entering the atmosphere. There is no lightning in this current storm, no earthquake from USGS." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The absence of lightning activity and the lack of any earthquake detection strengthened the meteor theory. Chief meteorologist provides latest explanation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The absence of lightning activity and the lack of any earthquake detection strengthened the meteor theory. Chief meteorologist provides latest explanation {{/usCountry}}

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Additional analysis from local weather experts further supported the atmospheric event explanation.

According to WBZ-TV Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher, satellite data indicated that a meteor likely entered the atmosphere near the South Shore region outside Boston.

Fisher reported that dozens of calls were received from residents who heard the boom, with reports stretching from Boston to communities as far north as Ipswich.

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The meteor is believed to have exploded over the ocean off the Massachusetts coast, creating a shockwave powerful enough to be heard across a large section of New England.

What is a bolide?

A bolide is an exceptionally bright meteor that explodes or fragments as it enters Earth's atmosphere. These events can generate intense flashes visible from great distances and may also produce sonic booms or shockwaves capable of rattling windows and startling residents on the ground.

Because the explosion occurs high in the atmosphere, people often hear a delayed boom several moments after the flash itself.

Mystery largely solved, but investigation continues

While no official government agency has yet issued a final determination, meteorologists reviewing satellite observations appear increasingly confident that a meteor explosion was responsible for the loud noise heard across Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

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For now, experts say the evidence points toward a significant bolide event rather than an earthquake, thunderstorm, or other ground-based explosion.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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