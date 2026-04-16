Bowling Green tornado? Warning sounded for Pemberville and Bradner in Ohio; scary visuals emerge

A tornado warning was sounded for Bowling Green, Pemberville and Bradner, in Ohio until 4:30pm EDT on Wednesday. The National Weather Service shared an update on the situation. A tornado warning was sounded for Bowling Green in Ohio. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

It marked the area under tornado warning. A meteorologist with WTOL later shared that the warning time had been extended. “Tornado warning in effect through 5:15pm. If you are near or within any of these communities, take shelter immediately!,” they wrote. A scanner report claimed that a tornado was possible spotted in the Copper Beech Apartments area. Also Read | Akron plane crash? What caused fire in Ohio, first details emerge as people panic “According to news outlets and the radar, a tornado was possibly spotted over/near Copper Beech Apartments and over BGSU,” the update read. Another page sharing a map added “Tornado Warning for Bowling Green, Ohio!”.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Bowling Green, Pemberville and Luckey, and this was extended till 4:45pm EDT. “Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Bowling Green OH, Pemberville OH and Luckey OH until 4:45 PM EDT,” the National Weather Service wrote. A person shared a video showing rainfall and tornado sirens going off there. “Tornado sirens going off in Bowling Green,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, another individual urged people to stay safe, and wrote “Everyone take cover in bowling green tornado has touched down !!!!”. A person shared a photo of what they could capture of the tornado from a distance. “I got it on camera over here on Dirlam,” they wrote.