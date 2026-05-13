Brandon Clarke cause of death: What happened to the ex-Memphis Grizzlies forward? First details

Confirming the news, NBA Insider Shams Charania wrote: “Brandon Clarke of the Memphis Grizzlies has died at 29 years old. RIP.”

As of now, a statement from the family of the former OKC Thunder and Memphis Grizzles forward has not been released.

TMZ Sports first reported the story, followed by multiple NBA Insiders. However, as of now, no details have emerged around the circumstances of Clarke's death.

Brandon Clarke, the Memphis Grizzlies forward, has passed away shockingly at a young age of 29. A cause of death has not been announced despite suicide claims about the Canada-born player circulating online.

Across seven seasons, Clarke averaged 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 21.0 minutes per game.

Injury Struggles In Focus Amid Shocking Death Brandon Clarke was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2019 NBA draft. But he was immediately traded to Memphis, playing all of his 310 total NBA games across seven seasons for the Grizzlies.

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But his tenure in the NBA has been plagued by injury. In the 2023-24 season, he played only six games after suffering a severe left Achilles tear in March 2023.

Then, in the 2025-26 NBA season, he was recovering from a knee injury. But he suffered a calf strain in December 2025 that limited his total appearances in the current NBA season to just two games.

He has also frequently missed games due to hip issues during the 2019–20 and 2022–23 seasons.

Brandon Clarke Arrest In Focus Notably, Brandon Clarke's death comes just six weeks after he was arrested in Arkansas on April 1. He was taken into custody by the Cross County Sheriff's Department and charged with over speeding and possessing and trafficking a controlled substance.

The controlled substance in question is Kratom: an herbal plant-based extract from a South Asian tree of the same name.