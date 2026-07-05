Brooklyn Bridge fire: Scary videos show massive blaze that broke out during Fourth of July fireworks | Watch

Shocking videos have surfaced on X of a fire that broke out on the Brooklyn Bridge as the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks were going off. ABC7 reported that the FDNY responded to the rubbish fire that broke out after 9:30 pm Saturday, July 4, on the Manhattan-bound side of the span. It may have been caused by the display, according to the outlet.

A fire burns on the Brooklyn Bridge after the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks celebration in New York, on July 4, 2026. (Photo by Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP) (AFP)

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No injuries have been reported so far.

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Several videos of the fire surfaced on X. “FDNY is putting out multiple FIRES on the BROOKLYN BRIDGE as more continue to explode along the span,” one user wrote. The same user wrote, sharing another video, “Part of the Brooklyn Bridge appears to be on FIRE as the NYC America250 Fireworks show continues along the East River”.

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“Flames erupted on the Brooklyn Bridge as fireworks were being shot from it during Macy’s July 4 display over the East River. Video shows a plume of smoke emerging from a flaming section of the bridge as fireworks soar and burst around it Saturday night. Two other sections also appeared to burn as the pyrotechnics were being shot from the span,” wrote a user.

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{{^usCountry}} “THE BROOKLYN BRIG IS ON FIRE,” a video is captioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “THE BROOKLYN BRIG IS ON FIRE,” a video is captioned. {{/usCountry}}

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“Earlier tonight, a fire broke out on the Brooklyn Bridge during the Fourth of July fireworks display. The fires were quickly extinguished,” one video reads.

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A New York Post reporter observed as all the fires burned out after a minute.

Per the outlet, a source said that “minor” blazes broke out on platforms installed to launch the fireworks, not on the bridge itself. The bridge, which is 143 years old, remains “safe and structurally sound,” said the source. The blaze was extinguished with two engines, the FDNY said.

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