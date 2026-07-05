Brooklyn Bridge fire: Scary videos show massive blaze that broke out during Fourth of July fireworks | Watch

Shocking videos have surfaced on X of a fire that broke out on the Brooklyn Bridge as the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks were going off. ABC7 reported that the FDNY responded to the rubbish fire that broke out after 9:30 pm Saturday, July 4, on the Manhattan-bound side of the span. It may have been caused by the display, according to the outlet.
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No injuries have been reported so far.
Videos surface
Several videos of the fire surfaced on X. “FDNY is putting out multiple FIRES on the BROOKLYN BRIDGE as more continue to explode along the span,” one user wrote. The same user wrote, sharing another video, “Part of the Brooklyn Bridge appears to be on FIRE as the NYC America250 Fireworks show continues along the East River”.
“Flames erupted on the Brooklyn Bridge as fireworks were being shot from it during Macy’s July 4 display over the East River. Video shows a plume of smoke emerging from a flaming section of the bridge as fireworks soar and burst around it Saturday night. Two other sections also appeared to burn as the pyrotechnics were being shot from the span,” wrote a user.
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“THE BROOKLYN BRIG IS ON FIRE,” a video is captioned.
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“THE BROOKLYN BRIG IS ON FIRE,” a video is captioned.
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“Earlier tonight, a fire broke out on the Brooklyn Bridge during the Fourth of July fireworks display. The fires were quickly extinguished,” one video reads.
A New York Post reporter observed as all the fires burned out after a minute.
Per the outlet, a source said that “minor” blazes broke out on platforms installed to launch the fireworks, not on the bridge itself. The bridge, which is 143 years old, remains “safe and structurally sound,” said the source. The blaze was extinguished with two engines, the FDNY said.
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.