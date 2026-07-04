Stockton fire: What's burning in San Joaquin County, CA? Smoke blankets area
A large fire at the historic Old Iron Works building in Stockton sent thick black smoke across parts of San Joaquin County on Friday.
A massive warehouse fire broke out in Stockton, California, on Friday afternoon, sending thick black smoke billowing across the city. Crews were battling a fire in an ancient building near the Stockton waterfront.
Heavy flames and smoke were reported coming from the structure near North Harrison and West Lindsay streets in San Joaquin County, with officials confirming that flames had broken through the roof of the single-story structure.
The Stockton Fire Department upgraded the incident to a third alarm as crews worked to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. Firefighters deployed ladder trucks and multiple engine companies to attack the blaze from above while working to keep the fire confined to the warehouse.
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What is burning in Stockton?
According to CBS, the structure looks to be the former Stockton Iron Works building.
The property has been home to several manufacturing companies over the years. According to local history accounts, Carando Technologies Inc. later operated at the site before leaving in 2015.
EPA records show the old Stockton Iron Works property was reviewed under the federal Superfund program, but it is not listed on the National Priorities List.
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Smoke visible across Stockton
The smoke plume remained visible across much of Stockton and neighboring communities during the afternoon, according to social media and KCRA reports.
According to emergency dispatch updates shared by AlertPage, the incident escalated into a third-alarm fire after heavy flames extended through the roof. Dispatch reports also indicated a partial roof collapse on the Charlie side of the structure.
A third alarm typically brings additional firefighters, engines, ladder trucks and command personnel from neighboring agencies. Mutual aid resources are commonly dispatched during incidents of this scale to strengthen firefighting operations.
The Stockton Fire Department said its priority was preventing the flames from spreading to surrounding warehouses and commercial properties in the industrial area. Viewer footage aired by KCRA showed firefighters using aerial ladders to pour water onto the burning roof while thick smoke continued rising into the sky.
Officials had not immediately reported injuries to firefighters or civilians. No evacuation orders had been announced as of the latest update.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More