Brooklyn building fire: Two killed, several injured as blaze tears through apartment — what we know

Two people were killed and several others injured after a fire tore through a three-story apartment building in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the New York City Fire Department.

Residents who managed to evacuate described chaotic scenes outside the apartment complex as emergency crews arrived.(Screenshots from video by Citizen.com/ X)

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The blaze broke out shortly before 7 am local time at 1693 Nostrand Avenue, between Beverly Road and Cortelyou Road. Firefighters arriving at the scene encountered heavy flames and smoke coming from the second floor of the mixed-use building, officials said.

According to ABC7 New York, two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to nearby hospitals, with one victim suffering serious injuries and another reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Citizen NYC, which shared footage of the aftermath on X, reported that firefighters launched rescue operations after receiving reports of trapped occupants, including people near a rear fire escape.

Fire spread through building

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{{^usCountry}} The FDNY said the fire began on the second floor before rapidly spreading upward to the top floor and roof. Witness videos shared by local outlets showed flames shooting out of second-floor windows as thick smoke engulfed parts of the building. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FDNY said the fire began on the second floor before rapidly spreading upward to the top floor and roof. Witness videos shared by local outlets showed flames shooting out of second-floor windows as thick smoke engulfed parts of the building. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Residents who managed to evacuate described chaotic scenes outside the apartment complex as emergency crews arrived. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents who managed to evacuate described chaotic scenes outside the apartment complex as emergency crews arrived. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Flames were shooting out, literally, from this window right here, almost touching the tree. That's how accelerated those flames were,” witness Rich Savaille told CBS News. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Flames were shooting out, literally, from this window right here, almost touching the tree. That's how accelerated those flames were,” witness Rich Savaille told CBS News. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Luckily, the fire department came within two minutes and was able to extinguish it, but it was crazy. The flames were really, really intense,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Luckily, the fire department came within two minutes and was able to extinguish it, but it was crazy. The flames were really, really intense,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the FDNY, the blaze was brought under control at around 7:38 am.

What we know about the victims

Authorities have not yet officially identified the victims. However, CBS News reported that neighbors said those killed were a mother and her adult son.

News outlet amNewYork identified the deceased as a man and a woman. The outlet also reported that at least one additional victim remained in serious condition, while others suffered less severe injuries.

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Emergency personnel continued searching and securing the building after the flames were extinguished.

Cause of the fire under investigation

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FDNY fire marshals are now investigating what sparked the deadly blaze.

Officials have not yet released details about the origin of the fire or whether working smoke detectors were present inside the building.

The fire remains under active investigation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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