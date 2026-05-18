Simi Valley: ‘Sandy Fire' in Ventura County threatens structures; check map, evacuation details, visuals

A brush fire in Simi Valley in southwest Ventura County, California on Monday afternoon is threatening structures despite being just one acre at the moment. Evacuations have been ordered. Representational. (Unsplash)

According to Watch Duty, the fire broke out on the 600 block of Sandy Avenue in Simi Valley. It is spreading rapidly towards the Hailey court and Rudolph Drive.

Simi Valley Evacuation Details Evacuations have been ordered in multiple regions of Simi Valley, notably, in the Rambling Road area around Casual Court and Rocking Horse Drive.

A Level 3 evacuation warning was issued from the intersection of the Royal Avenue and Tapo Canyon Road in the north. To the west, it extends to all the way to the end of the Royal Avenue in the north.

In the south, the evacuation extends to the Wood Ranch Open Space in the south, all the way to the Rancho Simi RPD Open Space.

This story is being updated.