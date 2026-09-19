What happened to Bryan Bishop? Wife Christie's heartbreaking GoFundMe update in focus amid brain tumor battle

Bryan Bishop was known for podcasts like Bald Bryan and The Adam Carolla Show. The 48-year-old radio personality, had been battling brain tumor for quite a while now. Now, his wife Christie shared a heartbreaking update on GoFundMe saying that recovery chances looked bleak for Bishop.

Bryan Bishop had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in 2009, two months before he was to marry his now-wife, Christie. (X/@BaldBryan)

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He was diagnosed in 2009 with an inoperable glioblastoma tumor in his brain stem, which is an aggressive form of cancerous brain tumor. At the time, Bishop had been given six months to live.

This diagnosis came when Bishop was 30 and was two months away from marrying Christie. He battled the condition and the two eventually had a daughter, Tessa. However, there was a renewed growth of his brain tumor posing a new challenge to Bishop. Kaye Steinsapir, founder of the Molly Steinsapir Foundation, announced that Bishop had passed away.

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{{^usCountry}} In the time leading up to his demise, Steinsapir had used her social media platforms to channel attention towards Bishop's GoFundMe. It has raised more than the $180,000 it set out to get. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the time leading up to his demise, Steinsapir had used her social media platforms to channel attention towards Bishop's GoFundMe. It has raised more than the $180,000 it set out to get. {{/usCountry}}

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“Our friend, Bryan, died today after battling glioblastoma for 18 years. He never stopped living, even as his body failed him. Please keep his wife, Christie, and their miracle girl, Tessa, in your prayers,” she wrote on X. Bishop's family is yet to confirm this.

Here's all you need to know about Bryan Bishop's cancer battle.

Bryan Bishop: All on cancer battle

Bishop has been battling brain tumor for a long time. When he was initially diagnosed, the situation looked bleak since the location of the tumor made it impossible to biopsy as per the Victory Over Cancer foundation. On top of that, both Bishop and Christie were out of jobs at that time, since they'd been laid off as part of the 2009 recession.

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“We went from thinking we were going to hang out, have some happy hours and plan our wedding; instead, we went into this insanity of the world of cancer treatments as almost newlyweds,” Christie had said.

During his cancer battle, Bishop wrote the NYT Bestseller, Shrinkage, which was an autobiographical account of his health struggle. Bishop had caught some breaks in his battle against cancer with medical breakthroughs.

He told the Victory Over Cancer foundation "We’ve been so incredibly lucky with our timing through this incredible, twisting and turning journey, because things [treatment options] keep popping up when we need them. Here we are 14 years later; things were looking quite bleak, but we are exhausting different options, and along comes this new medication.”

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The cancer battle also left Bishop unable to work meaningfully for a large part. However, he appears to have retained a sense of self amid the cancer battle. Just four days back, Bishop had shared on X how he was giving playlists to those at the radiation center.

“The techs at the proton radiation center made the mistake of telling me they could play any song during my treatment. Now I’m giving them a daily playlist,” he had written.

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Bryan Bishop's wife Christie shares message on GoFundMe

Bishop's wife Christie shared a heartbreaking message on the GoFundMe launched for him. She noted that it was unlikely he was going to make it.

“I don't know how to write this update, but I want to be honest with all of you because you've been such an important part of this journey. Unfortunately, it does not look like Bryan will be coming out of this. Yesterday a few close friends were able to visit him, and it was one of the most special and heartbreaking things I have ever witnessed. Bryan is non-responsive now, and we've started conversations with his care team about supporting his transition,” her message from today read.