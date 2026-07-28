Bryan Kohberger update: Why does the Idaho murders convict want to withdraw his guilty plea? Victims' families react

Bryan Kohberger, the man convicted of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, is seeking to take back his guilty plea, he told The New York Times in an interview from prison.

Bryan Kohberger, convicted in the 2022 Idaho student murders, is now seeking to withdraw his guilty plea. (AP)

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Kohberger said he has filed a petition to reopen the case, blaming his plea on “false promises” and wrong information. A post-conviction relief form was filed Monday in Idaho courts, according to court documents.

Why Kohberger wants his guilty plea thrown out

Kohberger was convicted last year after entering a guilty plea, during which he publicly admitted to the four killings for the first time, “My actual innocence is my truth, and the plea, hinged on by false promises and blatant disinformation, MUST be withdrawn,” Kohberger said in a statement given to The New York Times.

As per People magazine, in his petition, Kohberger alleged that his attorneys withheld potentially exculpatory evidence, misled him about the consequences of pleading guilty and used threats and false promises to get him to accept the deal. The petition read: “It is hereby declared that, during attorney-client discussions, most of which included all members of Brian C Kohberger's immediate family, petitioner was convinced to falsely confess to capital murder, and felony burglary, by coercion, disinformation, false promises and withholding of exculpatory discovery.”

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{{^usCountry}} The petition also claimed his lawyers failed to inform him about “clumps of unknown hair found in Ethan Chapin's hands,” and that he was told his actual guilt "was not an important factor in considering plea acceptance," and that death row was "imminent." It further alleged a "gross misrepresentation" of what a life sentence would mean, along with an "elaborate, fabricated story" about what a death row cell looks like. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petition also claimed his lawyers failed to inform him about “clumps of unknown hair found in Ethan Chapin's hands,” and that he was told his actual guilt "was not an important factor in considering plea acceptance," and that death row was "imminent." It further alleged a "gross misrepresentation" of what a life sentence would mean, along with an "elaborate, fabricated story" about what a death row cell looks like. {{/usCountry}}

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In his statement to The New York Times, Kohberger said, "Over a year later, it is self evident that, in State v. Kohberger, justice was not served." He described the State's case as a “work of fiction” and said, “Circumnavigated by a broken plea, the trial never provided the public the clarity conducive to closure, and justice shall remain abjectly miscarried unless that plea is withdrawn.”

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"I hereby declare my intention to enter a not guilty plea," he added, “and welcome the State the opportunity to prove their case at trial, as well as to, again, file for the death penalty.” He also thanked his supporters, saying,

“Thank you for all who believe in my innocence and continue to critically analyze the case,” and added, “I send my love to my family, who have never wavered in their belief in who I am, their belief in my innocence.”

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Attorney general and victim's family react

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Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador said in a statement to CNN that his office is "ready to do whatever is necessary to ensure justice is fully carried out." He added, “My heart goes out to the families of Madison, Kaylee, Xana, and Ethan, who have already endured unimaginable loss and now must face today's deeply painful news.”

As per the Idaho Statesman, Steve Goncalves, father of victim Kaylee Goncalves, said his family isn't afraid of a possible trial. “We're not scared of it,” he told the Statesman by phone.

“I always stood by the work of the FBI agents and other people. If he wants to fight for the death penalty, that's exactly what we'll go for, and that's what he's facing. There's so much evidence against him in this case. So we're not scared of a trial, not one bit," he added.

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What was the case

Kohberger who is 31, had pleaded guilty to four counts of murder and one count of burglary in the 2022 killings of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20 and Ethan Chapin, 20. The plea deal had taken the death penalty off the table.

Kohberger was linked to the murders through cell phone data and DNA found on a knife sheath at the crime scene. He was sentenced on July 23, 2025, to four consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole, along with fines for each count of murder and the burglary charge.