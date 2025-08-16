Bryan Kohberger's phone reveals explicit photos and shirtless selfies; Details here

Bryan Kohberger, who was convicted of murdering four University of Idaho students, went to extreme lengths to hide his search history before and after committing the crime. However, he did not remove any photos from his phone before he was arrested. In July, Bryan Kohberger was sentenced to four life sentences, one for each of the murders, plus another 10 years for burglary.(via REUTERS)

According to digital forensics expert Heather Barnhart, investigators found shocking photos on his phone that included shirtless selfies and images of women who were either nude or in bikinis. “Lots of him posing half naked in the mirror while flexing,” Barnhart told The People.

Barnhart revealed that she didn’t know if Kohberger, 30, had sent the pictures to anyone. There were also photos of his 2016 white Hyundai Elantra, the car he drove on the night he killed Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin on November 13, 2022.

Bryan Kohberger acted like 'American Psycho'

“Very vain, like American Psycho,” Barnhart said about the photos, referring to the 2000 movie where Christian Bale plays a serial killer.

Another photo showed Kohberger giving a thumbs-up in the bathroom of his apartment on the Washington State University campus. Barnhart said the photo was taken after he had already killed the students. She also said there were no pictures of the victims or any family or friends in his collection.

Bryan Kohberger sentenced to four life sentences

In July, Kohberger was sentenced to four life sentences, one for each of the murders, plus another 10 years for burglary. He was arrested in December 2024. Police had found a knife sheath at the scene with touch DNA that linked him to the crime.

He first pleaded not guilty but later changed his plea to guilty to avoid the death penalty.

On Friday, Idaho prison officials responded to Kohberger’s claims that he is being bullied by other inmates.

“We are aware of Kohberger’s complaints about what he considers taunting,” an Idaho Department of Corrections spokesperson told People in a statement. “Incarcerated individuals commonly communicate with each other in prison.”

The spokesperson said Kohberger is “housed alone in a cell” at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna, Idaho, and that “security staff maintain a safe and orderly environment for all individuals in our custody.”

Earlier this week, retired homicide detective Chris McDonough said Kohberger’s fellow inmates were “driving him crazy” and “tormenting him at night and almost all hours of the day — taunting him through the vents in his cell. They are literally getting up into the grate and yelling at him. The inmates are taking it in turns doing it. It’s relentless.”