Idaho murders: Who is Murphy? Here's what happened to Kaylee Goncalves' dog after she was killed

Shortly after the shocking Idaho quadruple murders, victim Kaylee Goncalves’ beloved dog, Murphy, was adopted by her boyfriend, Jack DuCoeur. After the murders, videos of Kaylee with her pup went viral on social media. One video showed Kaylee dancing with Murphy to ‘Everything She Ain’t’ by Hailey Whitters. Here's what happened to slain Kaylee Goncalves' dog Murphy (murphy_goncalves/Instagram)

Four University of Idaho students – Kaylee, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle – were stabbed to death by Bryan Kohberger at a rental home near their campus in Moscow, Idaho, in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022. At the time of the murders, Murphy was inside the house, but was spared by the killer. The Moscow Police Department said at the time that officers had “located a dog at the residence” after the murders.

Kaylee’s sister previously told the New York Times that the young woman shared Murphy with Jack, with whom she was on a break from dating at the time of the killings. Murphy now lives with Jack.

Murphy gets an Instagram page

In 2023, Jack created an Instagram page for Murphy, where he documents the pooch’s life. The page, murphy_goncalves, has 101K followers at present.

Murphy remembered his “mom,” Kaylee, in some posts on Instagram. One post featuring Murphy was captioned, “Missing my mom every day, but trying to live my best life. I got to admire her beauty in the sky this evening.”

Another photo of Murphy was shared with the caption, “This is a throwback photo of me. My mom loved this one”.

On their Facebook page, Kaylee’s family shared in March 2023 that “Murphy is living his best life with Jack.” They also created an Amazon wish list for the dog.

“Murphy is very happy and gets to go on many adventures. A lot of people have asked if they can send him stuff , SO we made him a wishlist on Amazon. We want you all to know that this is just a wishlist and not a need list. We will be donating many things to our local animal shelter in Murphy's name. The only thing besides God that our family needs is all of you. We are so blessed to have all of your support, well wishes and prayers. Much love to ALL of you!!” the post read.