Police carried out a three-hour search for a reported body in an Idaho river, but what they discovered was a life-size sex doll, according to authorities, the New York Post reported. Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey told East Idaho News that cops were alerted to what was believed to be a human body in the Blackfoot River roughly 16 miles away from Soda Springs last week. Idaho cops carry out 3-hour search for human remains in Blackfoot River, end up with shocking discovery (Unsplash - representational image)

A full-out drone search of the river was launched by the department. A search-and-rescue team was also deployed to search the water. The frantic search ultimately turned up a sex doll.

“When my team went in and pulled it out of the water, that’s when they realized it was just a life-size companion doll,” Mabey said, adding that the female doll had been in the water for a while. It is unclear how it landed in the water.

In case the person who dumped the doll is ever caught, they will likely face littering charges.

“This whole story has generated a lot of jokes and stories and really interesting Facebook comments,” the sheriff told the outlet, adding that he would rather go “all out” for a search even if it later turns out that the situation was not a real emergency.

“I was hoping it’d blow over and no one would ever hear about it … but I can also see it’s an interesting story,” he added.

Idaho rocked by several crimes

Idaho has been shaken by various heinous crimes in recent years, including the Coeur d'Alene shooting, which resulted in the deaths of at least two firefighters. Several firefighters were ambushed by a shooter while responding to a brush fire.

Meanwhile, after an emotional sentencing hearing, Bryan Kohberger was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. The 30-year-old former PhD student of criminology brutally stabbed the students to death in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, at a rental home near their campus in Moscow, Idaho.