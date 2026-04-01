Bryon Noem crossdressing row: Instagram photo with Kristi Noem sparks brutal trolling; 'What's your stage name?'

Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's husband, Bryon, has been subjected to brutal trolling on his Instagram feed. This comes after a Daily Mail report revealed his double life as a crossdresser. Bryon Noem, Kristi Noem's husband, is reportedly a crossdresser. (Getty Images via AFP)

The report has apparently left Noem ‘devastated’ as per her spokesperson. Notably, Noem has been subjected to speculations of having an affair with Corey Lewandowski while he worked under her at the DHS.

Also Read | Bryon Noem crossdressing: Chilling motive to reveal secret double life of Kristi Noem's husband emerges

However, Bryon seems to be facing the brunt of it online, with many posting snarky comments directed at Noem's husband. The comments have primarily been focused on the first photo on his feed – which is a picture of the two of them together. However, some have decided to pick out other photos on Bryon's feed to make their opinions known.

Bryon Noem: Kristi Noem's husband trolled on Instagram One person commented on the photo of Bryon and Noem together, saying sarcastically “I support your choices and the freedom to be yourself. You do you boo!!!”. Another added “What's your stage name beautiful.” Yet another crassly remarked “show us the honkers.”

Others commented on a photo of Bryon and Noem at a White House event. They shared gifs of men dressed as women. A photo showing Bryon at a swimming pool also drew similar reactions and some more unsavory comments.

Another photo showed Bryon interacting with K-8 students in Roscoe. He captioned it saying “We spent some time together today reading books and answering questions. Oh the places they’ll go…”.

However, many warned him to stay away from kids, judging him on the basis of the crossdressing report. “They allowed this man to read to children!?,” one person asked. Another remarked “What are you hiding under that book?.”

Yet another issued a warning to Bryon and said “Stay away from children.”

Noem's Instagram profile was not spared either. Several users flooded her comments with gifs aiming to mock Bryon. One person even asked Noem in the comment section “How's the hubby?”.

President Donald Trump was also asked about Bryon's crossdressing, and was informed that they'd not refuted the report. “Wow, well, I feel badly for the family if that’s the case, that’s too bad,” Trump told the Daily Mail. He added “I haven’t seen anything. I don’t know anything about it. That’s too bad, but I just know nothing about it.”