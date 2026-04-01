Bryon Noem crossdressing: Chilling motive to reveal secret double life of Kristi Noem's husband emerges

After revealing that the possible whistleblower might have been an immigrant sex worker who was possibly in the country illegally, Caputo also shared a possible motive for the crime. He continued “…it was vengeance for DHS’s immigration enforcement.”

“Yeah, I got a weird lead,’ a source texted me Feb 13,” Caputo wrote on X, adding, “They said an immigrant sex worker, possibly in the country illegally, wanted to go public about Noem’s husband using her services online.”

Axios reporter Marc Caputo shared that he had been contacted by someone about information on Bryon's alleged double life. He noted that he'd gotten a tip about Bryon's alleged ‘busty bimbo’ alter ego. At the same time, the veteran White House reporter shared the possible motive behind the leak.

Bryon Noem, husband of former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem , is in focus after a Daily Mail report alleged that he had a secret life as a cross-dresser . The report went into Bryon's fetishes, and now a possible motive and new information about the whistleblower behind the leak might have emerged.

In a follow-up post, he wrote “sharing because folks sometimes wonder how reporting works. Here, I would’ve needed to talk to the accuser & verified the info the way the Mail did.” Caputo continued “When we use anonymous sources: they’re credible. Sometimes, it means someone else gets the story.”

Notably, it remains unclear if this is the same person who reached out to the Daily Mail reporter. The whistleblower has officially not been identified and Caputo also kept out the name of the person who contacted him to protect the identity of his source. He noted that he had not been able to land the interview.

The motive shared by Caputo has not been confirmed in any way by authorities. However, under Noem, DHS and especially ICE partook in mass deportations across the nation which saw protest, which turned violent in areas like Minneapolis, with US citizens Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti being shot by federal officials in the process.

Amid the row over Bryon Noem's crossdressing report, President Donald Trump has reacted to the matter as well.

Donald Trump on Bryon Noem crossdressing report Trump replied to the Daily Mail when asked about Bryon's secret double life. He was told that the family had confirmed the report.

“Wow, well, I feel badly for the family if that’s the case, that’s too bad,” Trump said, adding “I haven’t seen anything. I don’t know anything about it. That’s too bad, but I just know nothing about it.”

A spokesperson for Noem, meanwhile, had said that she was ‘blindsided’ by Bryon's crossdressing history and was ‘devastated’ by the news.