Did Bryon Noem just address shocking crossdresser allegations? ‘I deny the second…’
Bryon Noem, husband of Kristi Noem, is embroiled in controversy after claims surfaced about his online persona as a crossdresser.
Kristi Noem faced a new setback after scandalous claims emerged suggesting that her husband is living a hidden double life as a “bi**o” crossdresser.
The recently removed Homeland Security secretary, 54, was reportedly left “devastated” by a Daily Mail article, NY POST reported.
The new report on Bryon Noem, 56, revealed that he had allegedly created an online persona as a sultry bi**o, featuring artificial breasts and form-fitting leggings, to engage in conversations with adult entertainers— purportedly compensating them with thousands of dollars.
Also Read: Bryon Noem's alleged secret double life sparks buzz online: 'This explains Kristi Noem's relationship with Lewandowski'
Scandal erupts as Bryon Noem reportedly engages in bimbofication online
The Mail has reported that it acquired hundreds of messages related to three women associated with his "bimbofication," a fetish that entails roleplaying as an exaggeratedly sexualized Barbie doll by wearing large breasts and form-fitting attire.
Bryon himself has engaged in the online community under the alias "Jason Jackson," with images released by the outlet depicting him inserting balloons into a snug shirt to create the illusion of large breasts while posing with a sultry expression. Additional photos displayed Bryon in vibrant pink and pastel-hued biker shorts.
“It’s called bimbofication. People who modify their body to look like a doll. The Barbie look,” one model stated to the Mail. “His kink is for huge, huge ridiculous boobs.”
Messages examined by the outlet revealed Bryon praising one model’s "amazing" curves and pledging to revere her like a "goddess."
The Mail also discovered a PayPal account linked to "Jason Jackson," which consistently transferred deposits ranging from $500 to $1,000 to the model. Bryon is said to have sent a total of $25,000 in payments through PayPal and Cash App to his online acquaintances.
Did Bryon Noem react to shocking report?
Bryon also candidly acknowledged that he has a wife and family, as one model informed the outlet.
“He’d say, ‘I love my wife, I want to get better.’ Then he’d disappear, come back, and start again,” the woman told the outlet.
The news outlet said that Bryon did not formally refute the claims of taking or distributing the photos. Nevertheless, he did reject the assertion regarding his supposed remarks about his wife.
"Yeah, I made no comments like that, that would lead to that," he reportedly stated. "I deny the second part of that."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More