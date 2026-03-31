Did Bryon Noem just address shocking crossdresser allegations? ‘I deny the second…’

Kristi Noem faced a new setback after scandalous claims emerged suggesting that her husband is living a hidden double life as a “bi**o” crossdresser. Kristi Noem's husband Bryon faces scandalous claims of living as a crossdresser, engaging with adult entertainers online. (Getty Images via AFP)

The recently removed Homeland Security secretary, 54, was reportedly left “devastated” by a Daily Mail article, NY POST reported.

The new report on Bryon Noem, 56, revealed that he had allegedly created an online persona as a sultry bi**o, featuring artificial breasts and form-fitting leggings, to engage in conversations with adult entertainers— purportedly compensating them with thousands of dollars.

Also Read: Bryon Noem's alleged secret double life sparks buzz online: 'This explains Kristi Noem's relationship with Lewandowski'

Scandal erupts as Bryon Noem reportedly engages in bimbofication online The Mail has reported that it acquired hundreds of messages related to three women associated with his "bimbofication," a fetish that entails roleplaying as an exaggeratedly sexualized Barbie doll by wearing large breasts and form-fitting attire.

Bryon himself has engaged in the online community under the alias "Jason Jackson," with images released by the outlet depicting him inserting balloons into a snug shirt to create the illusion of large breasts while posing with a sultry expression. Additional photos displayed Bryon in vibrant pink and pastel-hued biker shorts.

“It’s called bimbofication. People who modify their body to look like a doll. The Barbie look,” one model stated to the Mail. “His kink is for huge, huge ridiculous boobs.”

Messages examined by the outlet revealed Bryon praising one model’s "amazing" curves and pledging to revere her like a "goddess."

The Mail also discovered a PayPal account linked to "Jason Jackson," which consistently transferred deposits ranging from $500 to $1,000 to the model. Bryon is said to have sent a total of $25,000 in payments through PayPal and Cash App to his online acquaintances.

Did Bryon Noem react to shocking report? Bryon also candidly acknowledged that he has a wife and family, as one model informed the outlet.

“He’d say, ‘I love my wife, I want to get better.’ Then he’d disappear, come back, and start again,” the woman told the outlet.

The news outlet said that Bryon did not formally refute the claims of taking or distributing the photos. Nevertheless, he did reject the assertion regarding his supposed remarks about his wife.

"Yeah, I made no comments like that, that would lead to that," he reportedly stated. "I deny the second part of that."