Bryon Noem's alleged secret double life sparks buzz online: 'This explains Kristi Noem's relationship with Lewandowski'

Bryon Noem, the spouse of former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, has been hit with bombshell allegation of living a secret double life as a model for adult entertainers. This comes as Bryon's marriage to Noem has faced significant scrutiny in recent months, particularly due to allegations regarding her affair with her close advisor, Corey Lewandowski. Allegations reveal Bryon Noem's hidden life as a model for adult entertainers, prompting fears of blackmail against Kristi Noem. (AP)

Also Read: Kristi Noem reacts to shocking report on husband's cross-dressing double life: ‘The family was blindsided…’

Shocking allegations against Bryon Noem Several online messages examined by The Daily Mail, involving three women within the "bimbofication" scene, where performers dress as real-life Barbie dolls. The purported messages suggest that Bryon complimented the performers' surgically-enhanced physiques and even, allegedly, admitted to his desire for "huge, huge ridiculous boobs."

In one selfie allegedly shared by him, Bryon is depicted wearing a flesh-colored crop top and tight pink shorts. It also appeared that Bryon successfully stuffed two balloons inside his shirt to mimic breasts and arranged the knots to resemble nipples.

Another image acquired by The Daily Mail depicts the father of three donning a snug pair of green leggings paired with a white top covering two orbs. In an unusual turn of events, Bryon's face is clearly visible in both images.

Experts in National Security have warned the outlet that these photographs may expose his wife to potential blackmail. "If a media organization can find this out, you can assume with a high degree of confidence that a hostile intelligence service knows this as well," former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos told The Daily Mail.

"Damaging information like this can be a tantalizing lead for a hostile intelligence service," he continued. "They approach the person and say, if you work with us, we won't expose this, and if you don't, we will," the former operative said.

Bryon Noem appeared in Senate hearing with Kristi Noem Bryon, who has largely stayed out of the public eye, was last seen at a Congressional committee where his wife was questioned about their relationship.

During the hearing, Bryon was spotted seated behind his wife, despite having a flight to catch in 'a couple of hours.' In her opening remarks, she recognized his presence by stating, “I want to take a personal privilege and thank my husband for being here too. He's going to have to go catch a flight in a few hours, but I am glad he could be here today."

Dressed in a dark navy suit, Noem's husband remained quiet as Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin launched a fierce critique of his wife regarding her connections to Lewandowski.

Social media defends Kristi Noem amid Bryon Noem's scandalous report The shocking report on Bryon Noem sparked a huge uproar on social media, with some X users coming forward to defend Kristi Noem over her alleged affair with Lewandowski.

“This explains Kristi Noem's relationship with Corey Lewandowski,” one person wrote.

“Dude, I don’t care what you do in your home but it doesn’t make any sense to me when people take pictures of their behavior that might screw things up for them and their family,” another wrote.

“Kristi Noem is blindsided we now all know another one of her secrets,” a third user said.

“Just remember that no matter how bad your day is going, it's not as bad as Kristi Noem's day. Dang...,” one more reacted.