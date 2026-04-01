Kristi Noem husband photo: What is bimbofication? Bryon Noem crossdressing row puts focus on wife's cheating rumors

Kristi Noem's husband is a crossdresser, as per a Daily Mail report. Bryon Noem ‘dons gigantic fake breasts and pink hotpants to chat with online fetish models’, the report alleges. Bryon and Kristi Noem have been married since 1992 and have three children together. (X/@KristiNoem)

The shocking revelations have put back the former DHS secretary's personal life into focus, including the cheating rumors about her and Corey Lewandowski, who served under her.

The report went on to allege that Bryon, 56, was part of the ‘bimbofication’ scene. This has sparked considerable curiosity about the term and what it entails. Here is all you need to know.

What is bimbofication? The Mail viewed messages from three women from the scene, which they said involved porn performers turning themselves into real-life Barbie dolls through the process of pumping in large amounts of saline into their breasts.

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In Bryon's alleged photos, he could be seen in a flesh colored crop top and skintight pink shorts. The Mail reported that he appeared to have two balloons stuffed inside his shirt resemble breasts and that he'd placed the knots to mimic nipples. The photos, accessed by Mail were widely shared online.