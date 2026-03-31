Kristi Noem's husband Bryon made shocking 9-word comment about her: ‘I love my wife, I want to…’

Kristi Noem, former Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, has disclosed that her whole family is in shock after allegations surfaced that her husband, Bryon Noem, sent photos of himself to fetish performers. Kristi Noem's husband, Bryon, allegedly sent fetish messages and photos, leaving the family devastated and seeking privacy amid the scandal. (X/@KristiNoem)

"Ms. Noem is devastated," her representative told The New York Post. "The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time."

Bryon allegedly engaged in communication with several women from the "bimbofication" fetish community, The Daily Mail reported, stating that it had scrutinized “hundreds of messages” sent by Bryon to three different women.

According to the alleged messages, Bryon praised the performers' surgically-enhanced bodies and even purportedly confessed to his preference for "huge, huge ridiculous boobs." In one selfie, Bryon is depicted wearing a flesh-colored crop top and tight pink shorts.

Also Read: Bryon Noem profession: 5 thing to know about Kristi Noem's husband amid ‘crossdresser obsession’ allegations

Did Bryon Noem say anything about Kristi Noem? Additionally, it seems that Bryon had inserted two balloons into his shirt to mimic breasts and had positioned the knots to resemble nipples, as reported by the Mirror US. One of the women who allegedly received messages from Bryon remarked: “He'd say, 'I love my wife, I want to get better.' Then he'd disappear, come back, and start again.”

Bryon's marriage to Noem has come under scrutiny in recent months, fueled by persistent rumors regarding Noem's alleged affair with her close advisor Corey Lewandowski, which have captured national attention. Bryon, who has largely remained out of the spotlight, appeared at a Congressional committee where his wife was subjected to challenging inquiries concerning their relationship.