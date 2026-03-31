Kristi Noem's husband Bryon made shocking 9-word comment about her: ‘I love my wife, I want to…’
Kristi Noem's family is in shock after allegations emerged that her husband, Bryon Noem, communicated with fetish performers.
Kristi Noem, former Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, has disclosed that her whole family is in shock after allegations surfaced that her husband, Bryon Noem, sent photos of himself to fetish performers.
"Ms. Noem is devastated," her representative told The New York Post. "The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time."
Bryon allegedly engaged in communication with several women from the "bimbofication" fetish community, The Daily Mail reported, stating that it had scrutinized “hundreds of messages” sent by Bryon to three different women.
According to the alleged messages, Bryon praised the performers' surgically-enhanced bodies and even purportedly confessed to his preference for "huge, huge ridiculous boobs." In one selfie, Bryon is depicted wearing a flesh-colored crop top and tight pink shorts.
Also Read: Bryon Noem profession: 5 thing to know about Kristi Noem's husband amid ‘crossdresser obsession’ allegations
Did Bryon Noem say anything about Kristi Noem?
Additionally, it seems that Bryon had inserted two balloons into his shirt to mimic breasts and had positioned the knots to resemble nipples, as reported by the Mirror US. One of the women who allegedly received messages from Bryon remarked: “He'd say, 'I love my wife, I want to get better.' Then he'd disappear, come back, and start again.”
Bryon's marriage to Noem has come under scrutiny in recent months, fueled by persistent rumors regarding Noem's alleged affair with her close advisor Corey Lewandowski, which have captured national attention. Bryon, who has largely remained out of the spotlight, appeared at a Congressional committee where his wife was subjected to challenging inquiries concerning their relationship.
‘Tabloid garbage,’ Kristi Noem on alleged affair with Lewandowski
During intense congressional hearings, Noem faced persistent questioning from lawmakers such as Rep. Jared Moskowitz and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse regarding allegations of an affair with Lewandowski. She called the accusations "tabloid garbage" and claimed that political adversaries were specifically targeting conservative women, yet she declined to provide a straightforward yes-or-no response. Her husband, Bryon Noem, attended portions of the hearings, with onlookers remarking on his apparent discomfort.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More