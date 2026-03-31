Did Bryon Noem discuss Kristi-Corey Lewandowski with 'fetish models' online? 'His response was...'
Kristi Noem is reeling from allegations against her husband, Bryon Noem, who reportedly led a double life as a crossdresser.
Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is said to be in disbelief after a series of shocking allegations concerning her husband, Bryon Noem.
An investigative report published on Tuesday by the Daily Mail asserts that Bryon has been leading a "double life" as a secret crossdresser who interacted with online fetish models.
The report includes images that allegedly depict the former First Gentleman of South Dakota donning pink hotpants and large artificial breasts.
Also Read: Bryon Noem profession: 5 thing to know about Kristi Noem's husband amid ‘crossdresser obsession’ allegations
Bryon Noem used false name ‘Jason Jackson’: Report
As per the investigation, Bryon used the alias “Jason Jackson” to send numerous messages to models within the "bimbofication" community.
In these conversations, he allegedly expressed a desire for “huge, huge ridiculous b**bs” and shared pictures of himself in feminine clothing to mimic an exaggerated female form.
Following the scandal, representative for Kristi Noem issued a statement on Tuesday. The statement emphasized that “Ms. Noem is devastated” by the disclosures.
It also highlighted the effect on their three adult children, stating, “The family was blindsided by this and they ask for privacy and prayers at this time.”
While Bryon acknowledged the chats, he refuted making any inappropriate remarks regarding his wife’s political career. This controversy comes on the heels of Kristi Noem’s recent ousting from her federal position.
Also Read: Bryon Noem's alleged secret double life sparks buzz online: 'This explains Kristi Noem's relationship with Lewandowski'
Did Bryon Noem discuss wife's alleged affair with models?
One model informed the Mail that she once inadvertently pocket-dialed someone named "Jason" and heard a voicemail greeting stating, "Noem Insurance, leave a message." Bryon accumulated his wealth by operating the insurance agency located in South Dakota. The model expressed her surprise upon discovering images of Kristi and Bryon Noem when she researched the business.
“I was completely shocked. I said, ‘Why are you doing this?’ I didn’t think hot guys did this,” she stated. “He said he didn’t care. I thought, you should care—your wife could lose everything she’s ever worked for.”
A woman's search on Google regarding the Noem couple led her to the allegations surrounding Noem's affair with her longtime aide, Corey Lewandowski, who is also married and has children. The woman recounted that she inquired with Bryon about the rumors.
“His response was, ‘I know. There’s nothing I can do about it,’” she informed the Mail.
Kristi and Bryon, who have been high school sweethearts, were married in 1992. They are parents to three children: daughters Kassidy, 31, and Kennedy, 29, and a son, Booker, 23.
When accusations regarding Noem's relationship with Lewandowski emerged during a contentious congressional hearing, relatives of Bryon informed the New York Post that he believed it was his religious duty to support his wife.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More