Did Bryon Noem discuss Kristi-Corey Lewandowski with 'fetish models' online? 'His response was...'

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is said to be in disbelief after a series of shocking allegations concerning her husband, Bryon Noem. Kristi Noem is in disbelief over allegations against her husband, Bryon, who is accused of leading a double life as a crossdresser. The investigation reveals his interactions with fetish models, causing distress for the Noem family, (AFP)

An investigative report published on Tuesday by the Daily Mail asserts that Bryon has been leading a "double life" as a secret crossdresser who interacted with online fetish models.

The report includes images that allegedly depict the former First Gentleman of South Dakota donning pink hotpants and large artificial breasts.

Also Read: Bryon Noem profession: 5 thing to know about Kristi Noem's husband amid ‘crossdresser obsession’ allegations

Bryon Noem used false name ‘Jason Jackson’: Report As per the investigation, Bryon used the alias “Jason Jackson” to send numerous messages to models within the "bimbofication" community.

In these conversations, he allegedly expressed a desire for “huge, huge ridiculous b**bs” and shared pictures of himself in feminine clothing to mimic an exaggerated female form.

Following the scandal, representative for Kristi Noem issued a statement on Tuesday. The statement emphasized that “Ms. Noem is devastated” by the disclosures.

It also highlighted the effect on their three adult children, stating, “The family was blindsided by this and they ask for privacy and prayers at this time.”

While Bryon acknowledged the chats, he refuted making any inappropriate remarks regarding his wife’s political career. This controversy comes on the heels of Kristi Noem’s recent ousting from her federal position.

Also Read: Bryon Noem's alleged secret double life sparks buzz online: 'This explains Kristi Noem's relationship with Lewandowski'

Did Bryon Noem discuss wife's alleged affair with models? One model informed the Mail that she once inadvertently pocket-dialed someone named "Jason" and heard a voicemail greeting stating, "Noem Insurance, leave a message." Bryon accumulated his wealth by operating the insurance agency located in South Dakota. The model expressed her surprise upon discovering images of Kristi and Bryon Noem when she researched the business.

“I was completely shocked. I said, ‘Why are you doing this?’ I didn’t think hot guys did this,” she stated. “He said he didn’t care. I thought, you should care—your wife could lose everything she’s ever worked for.”

A woman's search on Google regarding the Noem couple led her to the allegations surrounding Noem's affair with her longtime aide, Corey Lewandowski, who is also married and has children. The woman recounted that she inquired with Bryon about the rumors.

“His response was, ‘I know. There’s nothing I can do about it,’” she informed the Mail.

Kristi and Bryon, who have been high school sweethearts, were married in 1992. They are parents to three children: daughters Kassidy, 31, and Kennedy, 29, and a son, Booker, 23.

When accusations regarding Noem's relationship with Lewandowski emerged during a contentious congressional hearing, relatives of Bryon informed the New York Post that he believed it was his religious duty to support his wife.