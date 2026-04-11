Bryon Noem: Did Kristi Noem’s husband enter sex rehab program? All you need to know amid cross-dressing scandal

Kristi Noem's husband Bryon, who has engaged in cross-dressing, started a sex rehabilitation program in January to address his addiction to bimbofication, said Megyn Kelly on her show.

Kristi Noem's husband Bryon started a sex rehab program in January to tackle his bimbofication addiction.(Getty Images via AFP)

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However, it seems that Bryon was unable to finish the program offered by “Pure Desire Ministries,” a rehabilitation center that helps Christian men to "stop unwanted behaviors and restore broken relationships,” a source stated to The NY Post.

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Bryon Noem's therapy program

“I’m entering a therapy program. Much needed and much overdue. 40 days,” Bryon admitted on January 12 to a woman with whom he allegedly started a text conversation due to her prominent breasts, according to a screenshots that Kelly presented on her podcast.

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{{^usCountry}} “I appreciate the conversations we had in getting to know you better. You seem like a great person,” Kristi Noem's husband added during exchange, in between talking about trying on breast implants. “I’m a work in progress!” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I appreciate the conversations we had in getting to know you better. You seem like a great person,” Kristi Noem's husband added during exchange, in between talking about trying on breast implants. “I’m a work in progress!” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kristi Arnold and Bryon Noem, who met in high school, tied knot in 1992, and raised three daughters together – Kassidy, 31, and Kennedy, 29, and a son, Booker, 23. Was Bryon Noem accompanied by someone during therapy session? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kristi Arnold and Bryon Noem, who met in high school, tied knot in 1992, and raised three daughters together – Kassidy, 31, and Kennedy, 29, and a son, Booker, 23. Was Bryon Noem accompanied by someone during therapy session? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bryon mentioned that he was part of a group consisting of four other men for recovery from “addiction,” as per the text messages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bryon mentioned that he was part of a group consisting of four other men for recovery from “addiction,” as per the text messages. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The group convenes weekly for two hours over a span of eight to ten months during which they also engage in journaling, according to the website. Therefore, it remains unclear why Bryon informed the woman with huge breasts that the program, which he asserted “incorporates the 12 steps,” only lasted for 40 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The group convenes weekly for two hours over a span of eight to ten months during which they also engage in journaling, according to the website. Therefore, it remains unclear why Bryon informed the woman with huge breasts that the program, which he asserted “incorporates the 12 steps,” only lasted for 40 days. {{/usCountry}}

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The source suspects that he made an early departure and soon reverted to his previous behaviors.

By March, Bryon was expressing his affection for a Barbie doll fetish model, whose lifestyle he had allegedly been financially supporting since 2020.

Last week, Bryon’s hidden existence as a cross-dressing participant in the “bimbofication” fetish community was revealed. The humiliating images showed him as posing alluringly with excessively large prosthetic breasts.

Kristi expressed that she was “devastated” and that the family felt “blindsided” by this disclosure.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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