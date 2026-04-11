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Bryon Noem: Did Kristi Noem’s husband enter sex rehab program? All you need to know amid cross-dressing scandal

Bryon Noem, husband of Kristi Noem, started a sex rehabilitation program in January for his bimbofication addiction, according to a new report.

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 09:48 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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Kristi Noem's husband Bryon, who has engaged in cross-dressing, started a sex rehabilitation program in January to address his addiction to bimbofication, said Megyn Kelly on her show.

Kristi Noem's husband Bryon started a sex rehab program in January to tackle his bimbofication addiction.(Getty Images via AFP)

However, it seems that Bryon was unable to finish the program offered by “Pure Desire Ministries,” a rehabilitation center that helps Christian men to "stop unwanted behaviors and restore broken relationships,” a source stated to The NY Post.

Also Read: Eric Swalwell breaks silence on rape allegations with message for wife: 5 things to know

Bryon Noem's therapy program

“I’m entering a therapy program. Much needed and much overdue. 40 days,” Bryon admitted on January 12 to a woman with whom he allegedly started a text conversation due to her prominent breasts, according to a screenshots that Kelly presented on her podcast.

The source suspects that he made an early departure and soon reverted to his previous behaviors.

By March, Bryon was expressing his affection for a Barbie doll fetish model, whose lifestyle he had allegedly been financially supporting since 2020.

Last week, Bryon’s hidden existence as a cross-dressing participant in the “bimbofication” fetish community was revealed. The humiliating images showed him as posing alluringly with excessively large prosthetic breasts.

Kristi expressed that she was “devastated” and that the family felt “blindsided” by this disclosure.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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