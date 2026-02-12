A group of Buddhist monks, a day after completing a 108-day Walk for Peace from Texas to Washington, walked to Capitol Hill on Wednesday before heading to the Lincoln Memorial to conclude their journey. Buddhist monks walk to the US Capitol on the final day of their 15-week journey from Texas

The 19 monks and their dog, Aloka, walked 2,300 miles across several Southern states — sometimes in frigid conditions — drawing large crowds in churchyards, city halls and town squares. The group, with its message of peace, has captured hearts across the nation and globe, earning it millions of online followers.

On Wednesday morning, the monks walked single file, followed by about 100 other monks and nuns who had joined them in Washington. Behind them was a sea of people showing peace signs and marching silently. More than 21,000 people followed the livestream online from around the globe, posting messages in Spanish, Hindi, Thai and Sinhalese.

Crowds cheered and thanked the monks from sidewalks as they walked from George Washington University, where they stopped for the night, to Capitol Hill. Later in the day, they were expected to address a large crowd at the Lincoln Memorial and formally conclude the peace walk. The Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara, who has led the group, will also lead a loving-kindness meditation session at George Washington University.

Pannakara walked barefoot on Wednesday as he waved and smiled at crowds. Several people, including young children, handed flowers to the monks.

On Tuesday, the monks made stops at American University and the Washington National Cathedral for an interfaith conversation where thousands thronged to hear Pannakara speak.

The monk urged those gathered to practice mindfulness every day and cultivate peace in their hearts. He asked them to wake up every morning and intentionally write on a piece of paper the words: Today is going to be my peaceful day.

The monks' trek has had its perils. In November, outside Houston, the group was walking on the side of a highway when their escort vehicle was hit by a truck. Two monks were injured; Venerable Maha Dam Phommasan had his leg amputated. Phommasan, abbot of a temple in Snellville, Georgia, rejoined the monks near Washington and entered American University’s arena in a wheelchair and joined the group on their walk to the Capitol.

Peace walks are a cherished tradition in Theravada Buddhism. Some of the monks have walked barefoot or in socks during parts of the journey to feel the ground directly and help them be present in the moment.

The monks practice and teach Vipassana meditation, an ancient Indian technique taught by the Buddha that focuses on breath and the mind-body connection. Pannakara’s peace talks, given at stops along the way, have urged listeners to put down their phones and find peace within themselves.

Their return trip should be less arduous. After an appearance at the Maryland State House, a bus will take them back to Texas, where they expect to arrive in downtown Fort Worth early on Saturday.

From there, the monks will walk together again, traversing 6 miles to the temple where their trip began.

