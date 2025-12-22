Burger King, Applebee's and more: Check which restaurants are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2025

Christmas can be hectic in the days leading up to it, and after weeks of holiday planning and festivities, you might not feel like cooking, or you may be travelling and need a convenient meal. Knowing which restaurants and fast food chains will be open ahead of time can help ease some of the holiday stress. During the Christmas holidays, several restaurant chains, including Dunkin' and McDonald's, will have varying hours. (Representative Image: Pexels)

Also Read: What's open and closed on Christmas Day? Banks, post offices, stock market, stores and restaurants

List of restaurants and fast food chains open

Here's a rundown of major restaurant and fast food chains and their operating status on Christmas Eve, December 24, and Christmas Day, December 25.

Applebee's

Some Applebee's locations will remain open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, though hours may be limited. The company told Yahoo that hours vary by location, so customers are advised to check with their local restaurant before visiting.

Arby's

Most Arby's locations will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the company told Yahoo. However, hours may vary by location, so customers are encouraged to check with their local restaurant before stopping by.

Burger King

Holiday hours of Burger King can vary by location. Thus, customers are advised to check their local restaurant's hours using the store locator before visiting.

Chick-fil-A

According to the company's website, hours may vary by location on Christmas Eve, but all restaurants will be closed on December 25.

Chipotle

The chain will be open on Christmas Eve, though holiday hours will vary by location. All restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day, a spokesperson confirmed to USA Today.

Cracker Barrel

Stores will close at 2 pm on Christmas Eve, and all locations will remain closed on Christmas Day, a company spokesperson told Yahoo. Customers are encouraged to visit CrackerBarrel.com to confirm holiday hours for their local store.

Dunkin'

Many Dunkin' locations are expected to remain open, but operating hours can differ by store. Customers are encouraged to verify their local store's hours through the Dunkin' app or online store locator.

IHOP

The restaurant is typically open every day of the year, including major holidays. However, since locations are operated by independent franchise owners, customers are advised to check directly with their local restaurant for holiday hours, as per Yahoo! News.

McDonald's

Operating hours differ by location, but most McDonald's restaurants are expected to be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Customers can verify their local restaurant's hours here.

Panera Bread

Panera will be open on Christmas Eve, though holiday hours vary by location. All Panera restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell will be open on Christmas Eve, though hours can vary by location. According to its website, all Taco Bell restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day.