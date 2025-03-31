Silver Fire map, tracker and evacuation updates: Blaze grows to 1,000 acres near Bishop, California

Silver Fire, the fast-moving blaze that broke out near Bishop in California on Sunday, has spread to 1,000 acres, as per the map shared by Cal Fire. The vegetation fire, which was first reported near Highway 6 and Silver Canyon Road on Sunday afternoon, has prompted evacuation orders for residents of Inyo County and Mono County. The blaze was 0% contained as of 9 p.m. EDT Sunday. Silver Fire has spread to 1,000 acres near Bishop in California. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)

Cal Fire BDU provided an update on the Silver Fire at 5 a.m. EDT Monday via X: “Silver Fire continues to be active with shifting winds throughout the evening. Currently, winds are coming from the SW at moderate speed, which may influence fire movement and smoke direction. Crews are monitoring conditions closely and adjusting tactics as needed. Please stay alert for further updates.”

Caltrans District 9 also issued an update at 6 a.m. EDT: "Traffic is now being escorted through the closure on U.S. 6, starting with northbound traffic. Caltrans District 9 expects to continue escorts through the morning until the highway fully reopens, pending weather and fire conditions."

Evacuation orders -

On Sunday evening, evacuation orders were issued for residents of Laws in Inyo County, Chalfant in Mono County, and the White Mountain Estates neighborhood.

A 30-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 6 was also closed from Five Bridges Road to State Route 120 E in Benton.

Evacuation shelters -

Bishop Senior Center - 682 Spruce St, Bishop, CA 93514

Animal evacuations -

TriCounty Fair Grounds- 475 Sierra Street, Bishop, CA 93514

Weather forecast -

Cal Fire reported that strong winds on Sunday evening created extreme turbulence, which grounded some firefighting aircraft and complicated containment efforts. Gusts reached up to 35 mph.

“The National Weather Service forecasts continued windy conditions, with a High Wind Warning in effect from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM PDT on Monday, March 31, predicting southwest winds,” Cal Fire said.