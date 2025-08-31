California woman calls out Black women for wearing ‘trashy’ dresses at Napa Valley vineyards, video surfaces

A group of Black women visiting the scenic vineyards of Napa Valley in California were confronted by a White woman who approached them and made unsolicited comments while they were simply taking photos. A video of the incident has gone viral on TikTok, and is also being discussed on Reddit. California woman calls out Black women for wearing ‘trashy’ dresses at vineyards (@81kaylaa/TikTok)

The group claimed they were just enjoying a peaceful moment when the woman interrupted them. “You guys have your but* cheeks sticking out,” the woman said.

The woman went on to raise her voice for everyone around her to hear. Upset over the attack, the group of Black women made it clear they could match the energy if they wanted to.

The woman did not back down, but instead went on to make another comment about their dresses, saying, “It’s just very trashy.”

The group then seemed to have had enough. They responded by calling the woman a “bi***.”

The woman was accompanied by a man, who pulled her back in an attempt to stop the situation from escalating. “Let’s just relax,” he told the group. According to thenerdstash.com, the man was her husband.

Netizens react

Redditors weighed in on the encounter, with one user saying, “I’ve been to Napa, it’s all wannabe wealth getting scammed by bigger wealth. And everyone is up their own a** about it too.” “This is the same of the Hamptons. Only also being very openly racist,” one user wrote, while another said, “I disagree with both parties. Watched a great video on YouTube about how people don’t understand dress codes anymore and this is a great example. Did a comment need to be made like that? No. Did the response need to be made lìke that? Also no.”

“I’m gonna be real here everyone in this video is trashy by the way they talk to each other AND dress lol,” one user wrote, while another said, “Hot take incoming. People need to mind their own. Let the establishment deal with it. If the establishment feels like the attire is inappropriate, they can say so. If you don't like what the establishment allows, don't go there. But, that dress is trashy for anything but night clubs if even that.” One wrote, “Don't know when this happened but it's freakin' 94 degrees in Napa Valley right now. I'd probably wear as little as possible, too.”