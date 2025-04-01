A woman reportedly broke her foot while attempting the #droppingthingsonmyfoot TikTok trend. On Saturday, March 1, Klaire Cave, 40, and her cousin Gemma Stephens, 29, were on vacation in Grange-over-Sands, Cumbria, for Stephens’ birthday celebration when Cave decided to record a video replicating the trend. The women hung out at a few bars and upon returning to the hotel, Cave decided to take part in the challenge. What is the #droppingthingsonmyfoot TikTok trend? Harmful challenge leaves woman with broken foot (Unsplash - representational image)

What is the #droppingthingsonmyfoot TikTok trend?

In the #droppingthingsonmyfoot TikTok trend, people film videos while dropping heavy items on their feet from waist height, and rate the pain. “Honestly, I don’t even know what went through my mind, but I think it’s just because I’d seen so many on TikTok and I thought ‘I’ll give that one a try as well’,” Cave told Kennedy News. “I’ve tried a few dance ones and drinking ones and things, but this one seemed different, so I thought I’d give it a go.”

Cave, a mom-of-two, started by dropping a spoon and rating 1/10 on the pain scale. She then went on to drop a door stop, which she rated 2/10.

Cave later dropped the hotel’s standing fan and a full suitcase on her feet, rating 8/10 and 10/10. She believes one of these broke her foot.

“It wasn’t really hurting that much at the time, it just hurt for a split second,” Cave said. “When you stub your toe and you hold your foot it’s okay, you get over it. So I just continued.”

However, Cave knew something was wrong when she tried to walk the next morning. On March 3, she visited Sunderland General Hospital, where an X-ray was conducted. The report showed she had broken her fourth metatarsal bone and suffered ligament damage, which meant she had to wear a medical boot for six weeks.

“The pain was unbelievable,” Cave said. “I obviously wasn’t expecting to break my foot.”

Cave said she was extremely embarrassed to tell her doctors that she had dropped heavy items on her foot intentionally. “I’ve got a feeling it was the suitcase or the fan that broke my foot, the heavier objects. But then again, the door stopper did actually feel like it hit a bone,” Cave said.

Cave said that her cousin was “more sensible” and refused to take part in the challenge, but did get a good laugh. “They’d normally call me the crazy one out of our group of girls, so I guess I’m just the entertainer, but not in a very good way, unfortunately,” Cave said.

Cave said she has decided never to entertain her friends with a TikTok video again. “I’ve definitely learned my lesson. I’ll not be doing any more challenges, not at all,” she said. “I’m very embarrassed.”

She added, “All the bruising is moving upwards into my toes, so it’s not very pleasant to look at now. I was scared it would do permanent damage. Honestly, I never thought it would lead to anything like that.”

Cave did not tell her doctors what actually happened. However, she hopes she can dissuade others from taking part in harmful trends by sharing her story.

TikTok reportedly removed the videos for breaching community guidelines after being contacted about the trend. It also claimed it has blocked hashtags and search terms relating to the challenge, according to Kennedy News.