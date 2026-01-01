Camila Olmos update: Cause of death confirmed by authorities after Texas teen’s body identified

Camila Mendoza Olmos left her home in the San Antonio area on foot on the morning of Wednesday, December 24, prompting a massive search by authorities and volunteers. Her body was later discovered near her home, officials said. Authorities have confirmed that a body found during the search for her has been identified as the missing 19-year-old, who disappeared after leaving her Texas homeon Christmas Eve, as reported by Newsweek. Camila Mendoza Olmos, 19, who disappeared on December 24, was found dead. Cause of death confirmed.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Camila Olmos' cause of death confirmed

During a news conference on Tuesday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies discovered a body in a field late that afternoon, sometime between 4:40 pm and 4:45 pm. The individual had not been identified at that point, but authorities later said the medical examiner confirmed the person's identity, along with the cause and manner of death.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said in a statement cited by multiple media outlets onWednesday that the medical examiner ruled Olmos' death a suicide, as reported by Newsweek.

The Sheriff's Office said, “The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the decedent located yesterday during an open-field search in the 10000 block of FM 1560 as 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos,” shared on their Facebook.

Teen body found near home

Before the body was identified on Tuesday, investigators said there were no signs of foul play and noted indicators inconsistent with possible self-harm. Sheriff Javier Salazar said a joint team of sheriff's deputies and FBI agents located the body in tall grass near a landscaping business just a few hundred yards from Olmos' home. Authorities also said a firearm belonging to a relative had been reported missing and that a gun was recovered near the body.