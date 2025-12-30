Camila Olmos update: Search for missing Texas teen enters 5th day as authorities say she may be in ‘imminent danger’

The search for 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos, who vanished from her San Antonio, Texas, home on Christmas Eve, has entered its fifth day. The search has now entered a critical phase as law enforcement and community volunteers continue efforts to locate the teenager. Camila Mendoza Olmos has been missing from her San Antonio home since Christmas Eve(Bexar County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

The Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar believes that Olmos may be in “imminent danger.”

The Sheriff's Office (BCSO) reports that Mendoza Olmos was last seen walking out of her home in the 11000 block of Caspian Spring, which is close to Loop 1604 and Shaenfield Road, at approximately 6:58 a.m. on December 24.

What we know so far

Rosario Olmos, Olmos' mother, informed investigators that her daughter usually goes for walks in the morning. She became worried and reported her missing when she did not return within an acceptable amount of time.

Olmos was last seen wearing white shoes, baby blue pajama bottoms, and a black and blue hoodie.

New dash cam footage was also released that reveals an individual who could be Olmos searching inside her car for an unknown object. According to BCSO, she is thought to have left the region with just her car keys and possibly her driver's license; her cellphone and automobile were left at home.

Salazar told ABC News that the Department of Homeland Security is monitoring international travel and border crossings, and the FBI is providing technical assistance.

Salazar said, "We definitely don't want to miss anything," he said, according to the outlet. “The ground search is somewhat limited to a couple of square miles. We're also not ruling out that this case may take us outside the borders of the continental United States.”

Even though Olmos is an American citizen, the sheriff assured ABC that he checked that the young woman had not been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“That was a personal concern. So, I had it checked to make sure that there were no stops, no detentions, and that she's not somewhere in a federal detention facility. That is something we needed to check,” he said.

Salazar asked Olmos' neighbors to review their security cameras for any footage of the adolescents as part of his call for community assistance in the hunt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org or the BCSO at (210) 335-6000 if you have any information about her whereabouts.