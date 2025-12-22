Osman Hadi's Inqilab Moncho warns Yunus govt of ouster, calls for FBI-level transparency in murder probe

After violent protests in Bangladesh last week over the assassination of Inqilab Moncho founder Osman Hadi, the party has reportedly threatened to overthrow the interim government if it fails to act in Hadi's murder case. File photo of people gathered around the ambulance carrying mortal remains of Bangladeshi activist Sharif Osman Hadi, who died from gunshot wounds sustained in an attack in Dhaka earlier this month. (AP)

Bangladesh's The Daily star reported that Inqilab Moncho's member secretary Abdullah Al Jaber issued the warning at an emergency press conference held on Monday as he said the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, had been given a 24-hour ultimatum during Hadi's funeral on Saturday.

"However, the deadline has passed without any visible steps from the home adviser or concerned authorities regarding the arrest of the accused," he was quoted as saying. Jaber alleged that the absence of the home adviser or his special assistant at the ministry's briefing amounted to trivialising the incident.

"The home and law advisers, along with others concerned, are neglecting their duties and merely trying to avoid responsibility," Jaber was quoted as saying.

The party also demanded an immediate formation of a Speedy Trial Tribunal in Hadi's murder and suggested seeking assistance from international professional agencies such as the FBI or Scotland Yard to ensure transparency in the probe.

Bangladesh on the edge

Days after Osman's death after being critically injured in an assassination attempt in Dhaka, another youth leader, Motaleb Shikder, was reportedly shot in Khulna as assailants targeted his head.

“Miscreants opened fire targeting his head around 11:45 AM, and he was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition,” the newspaper outlet quoted Animesh Mondol, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Sonadanga Model Police Station, as saying.

The officer said that Motaleb was out of danger, adding that the bullet entered through one side of his ear, pierced the skin, and exited through the other side.

Protests after Osman Hadi's death

Violent protests broke out in Bangladesh after youth leader Hadi died in Singapore where he was undergoing treatment following a fatal assassination attempt in Dhaka. Hadi was a prominent face in the ouster of former Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina in the uprising of 2024 and his killing spiraled Bangladesh into violence ahead of the elections scheduled for February 2026.

Violent mobs vandalised and torched offices of several media outlets such as the Daily Star and Parothom Alo as the protesters alleged them for aligning with India.