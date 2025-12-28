Camila Mendoza Olmos disappearance: Texas teen's emotional last words to friend before vanishing, ‘Bye Cami…’

The best friend of a Texas teenager who mysteriously disappeared from her home early Christmas Eve morning has shared the missing girl’s heartbreaking last words. 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos’ loved ones thought she was going on her regular walk, but she never returned. Camila Mendoza Olmos disappearance: Texas teen's emotional last words before vanishing on Christmas Eve revealed(Bexar County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Camila was last seen outside her San Antonio home just before 7 am on Wednesday, December 24, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced. She was last seen wearing baby blue pajama shorts, a black hoodie and white shoes.

Camila Mendoza Olmos’ last words before disappearing

Camila’s childhood best friend, Camila Estrella, said the pair were on the phone Tuesday, making plans to go dress shopping in order to look for an outfit for Estrella’s boyfriend’s family event.

Read More | Where is Camila Mendoza Olmos? Texas teen mysteriously vanishes from home on Christmas Eve; distraught mom speaks out

“She said, ‘Bye Cami, I love you,'” recalled Estrella, according to the New York Post.

“She was someone that was just full of love,” she said, adding that the two of them spoke every day. “This is so random, we never expected this.”

A missing persons report was filed with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office after Camila’s disappearance. A CLEAR Alert was also issued. Olmos’ CLEAR (Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue) Alert lists Camila as missing and “possibly endangered.”

Read More | Where are Ransom and Jepsen Ruffcorn? Father's Reddit post reignites discussion about missing Arizona boys

“I only ask God to please bring her back home,” Camila’s mother, Rosario Olmos, said. “Bring her back to me.”

“Pray, pray, pray and ask from the heart, to God and the angels, and the Virgin Mary, whoever you believe in, to please for my daughter to return,” she added.

Anybody with information about Camila's whereabouts has been urged to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210)335-6000, or contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit via missingpersons@bexar.org.