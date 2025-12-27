Where is Camila Mendoza Olmos? Texas teen mysteriously vanishes from home on Christmas Eve; distraught mom speaks out

A Texas teenager mysteriously disappeared from her home early Christmas Eve morning, taking nothing but her car keys with her. Loved ones thought 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos was going on her regular walk, but she never returned. Where is Camila Mendoza Olmos? Texas teen mysteriously vanishes from home on Christmas Eve(Bexar County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Camila was last seen outside her San Antonio home just before 7 am on Wednesday, December 24, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced. She was last seen wearing baby blue pajama shorts, a black hoodie and white shoes.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook, “Camila was last seen leaving her residence at approximately 6:58 a.m. on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. Video footage from that time shows an unknown individual, believed to be Camila, searching inside her vehicle for an unidentified item. Moments later, the footage ends. It is believed that she left the residence on foot, as her vehicle remained at the location.”

The post added, "The only items known to be on her person are her car key and possibly her driver’s license. Camila’s mother stated that Camila normally goes for a morning walk; however, she became concerned when Camila did not return within a reasonable period of time.”

What we know so far

Camila was sleeping in the same bed with her mother, Rosario Olmos, the morning she vanished, the New York Post reported. Rosario did feel her daughter get out of bed, but she only went to check on the teen after 90 minutes, she told KENS5.

Unable to find her daughter, Rosario called Camila’s phone. However, she found the device turned off in the bedroom.

Rosario searched around the neighborhood, believing the teen was out for her regular walk. However, she was nowhere to be found.

“I thought I would find her like other times, walking, and we would come home together,” said Rosario, who made calls to her daughter’s father and her boyfriend, who both claimed they had not seen or heard from her.

A missing persons report was filed with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. A CLEAR Alert was also issued. Olmos’ CLEAR (Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue) Alert lists Camila as missing and “possibly endangered.”

“I only ask God to please bring her back home,” Rosario said. “Bring her back to me.”

“Pray, pray, pray and ask from the heart, to God and the angels, and the Virgin Mary, whoever you believe in, to please for my daughter to return,” she added.

Olmos’ friend, Camila Estrella, told KSAT that the two of them would “always be on the phone together when” the missing teen went for walks.

“It’s been very out of the normal,” her friend Isabela said. “It’s not like her. She’s always been the one to always stalk on us and like, ‘why aren’t you doing this?’ [She would] make sure that her phone’s always charged.”

More than 100 people, including relatives 17 hours away, went to the San Antonio suburb to search for Camila. “It’s been real hard,” said the teen’s dad, Alfonso Mendoza.

“Please come home,” he added. “Daddy’s missing you.”

Olmos’ brother, Carlos Mendoza, flew back home after learning that she was missing. “We’ve been searching on foot within a three-mile radius,” Carlos said. “I want her to come back.”

Anybody with information about Camila's whereabouts has been urged to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210)335-6000, or contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit via missingpersons@bexar.org.