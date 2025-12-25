Powerball drawing tonight: Who won the Powerball jackpot on Christmas Eve? Winning ticket, prize money and more

The Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, December 24 drawing climbed to an estimated $1.7 billion, or $781.3 million for the cash option, making it one of the largest prizes in the game’s history. As there was a lot of buzz on Christmas Eve, the winning numbers were drawn. Powerball Jackpot winning numbers were drawn on Wednesday(Unsplash)

Who won the Powerball Jackpot tonight?

Officials have not yet announced whether any ticket matched all six numbers. Updates will be provided once results are confirmed.

When is the next drawing?

Powerball drawings take place three times per week, Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 PM, The next chance to play is Saturday, December 27.

Ticket purchase deadlines

Players in Michigan can buy tickets online or in stores up until 9:45 PM local time on drawing nights.

Cost to play

Each Powerball play costs $2. Adding Power Play for $1 more increases non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times, depending on the multiplier drawn.

Prize tiers

Powerball awards range from $4 to the grand jackpot. Here are the prize levels:

Match 5 + Powerball → Jackpot

Match 5 → $1 million

Match 4 + Powerball → $50,000

Match 4 → $100

Match 3 + Powerball → $100

Match 3 → $7

Match 2 + Powerball → $7

Match 1 + Powerball → $4

Match Powerball only → $4

With Power Play added, payouts increase, including $2 million for Match 5 and higher prize values across lower tiers.

Odds of winning

The chance of claiming the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million.

Where to see results

Drawings are produced live from Tallahassee, Florida, and can be viewed on Powerball.com. Winning numbers are also posted on both the Powerball and Michigan Lottery websites shortly after the drawing.

Double Play option

Players purchasing tickets in stores may opt into Double Play for an additional $1 per entry, giving their numbers a second shot in a separate drawing with top prizes up to $10 million. Double Play occurs shortly after the main drawing, typically between 11:30 and 11:40 PM. Note that Power Play does not apply to Double Play prizes.