Can Donald Trump turn BLUE state New York into RED after historic Bronx rally? Here's what new poll says

Donald Trump on Thursday received an overwhelming response in a campaign rally in deep-blue South Bronx, a new poll shows that the former president is successfully closing the gap with incumbent Joe Biden in New York. Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump (REUTERS)

According to the Associated Press, Trump received only 16 percent of the votes in the Bronx in the 2020 presidential election, whereas Biden received more than 80 percent. Ahead of the upcoming elections, Trump and Republicans have put all their efforts to get the support of Black and Hispanic voters.

In fact, Trump's campaign and conservative followers in New York are optimistic that the former president will do well in the borough and across the state in an anticipated rematch with Biden. While 65 percent of the Bronx population are Hispanic, nearly 31 percent are Black.

Addressing the Bronx rallygoers, Trump, who was born and raised in New York, assertedthat he was confident he could win the state.

"I believe that we can win New York State, Don't assume, it doesn't matter just because you live in a blue city. You live in a blue city, but it's going red very, very quickly," he said.

Here's what new poll says

According to a Siena College poll of 1,191 registered voters conducted between May 13 and 15, Biden trails Trump in New York by nine points, 47 percent to 38 percent. Biden emerged victorious in NYC by 23 points in 2020.

As perthe newsurvey, Biden is down 20 points in NYC, while Trump has garneredseven points as compared to his 2020 numbers.

Since the most recent Siena College surveys in April and February, Trump's estimated share of the vote in the state has increased to some extent.

Trump's rally draws 25,000 people, exceeding expectation of 3,500

The Thursdayrally garnered an unexpectedly huge attendance, with his campaign statingthat 25,000 people arrivedat Crotona Park to see Trump. According to Fox News, this figure has exceededthe initial attendance estimate of 3,500.

Commentingon the crowd size, onereporter, who was present at the site,saidit was "certainly a bigger crowd than I think Democrats would like to see, particularly given this is one of the bluest counties in the entire country," reported CNN.

Taking to X, one user posted the video of the rally, calling it "great and dope". "For my generation, from what I know, this is the first time a president has actually came to the hood".

Another rally goer hailed Biden for coming to the state, mentioning that "Biden didn't come to the Bronx."

While Democrats argued that Trump would not win the state, Bronx Republican Party Chair Mike Rendino called Trump's visit "largely symbolic" and "a good punch to the Democrats," according to Politico.