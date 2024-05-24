2 dead, 1 injured in Bronx shooting, hours after Trump raises concerns over violent crimes in massive NYC rally

Two people were killed and another injured after gunfire erupted in the Bronx’s University Heights neighborhood, according to the New York Police Department. The shooting incident occurred on Friday morning on Davidson Avenue in the Fordham Heights neighborhood.(Unsplash)

The incident occurred on Friday morning on Davidson Avenue in the Fordham Heights neighborhood.

According to police, the deceased include a 36-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman. While they both were shot at the chest, the injured person received gunshot wounds in his arm. He was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital and his condition is reportedly stable, Fox5 reported.

Police are looking for two suspects who were dressed in all black. They fled the area after the shooting on a moped.

No arrest has been made so far.

The incident occurs hours after former US President Donald Trump addressed a massive rally in NYC.

Trump says NYC is ‘now a city in decline’

On Thursday, Trump defied political conventions by visiting one of New York City's most deeply blue neighborhoods, the region which is not known for its Republican-friendly policies. Nearly 25,000 Trump's supporters arrived at Crotona Park in the Bronx.

"I'm here tonight to declare we are going to turn New York City around, and we are going to turn it around very, very quickly," Trump declared, vowing to restore safety.

The GOP leader complimented New York's history but expressed concern that it was "now a city in decline."

Stressing on rising crimes taking place on subways, he said: "I've never seen it quite like this."

Trump further blasted "grossly incompetent" US President Joe Biden, claiming that he was not "getting the job done" for population of Bronx.

"If a New Yorker can't save this city, no one can," Trump said amid wild applause.