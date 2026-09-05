Can Patrick Clancy be investigated? What to know amid Lindsay Clancy mistrial as ex-husband gives first reaction

Patrick Clancy released a statement through his lawyer, David Meier, after a mistrial was declared in the case of his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy.

Patrick Clancy released a statement through his lawyers after Lindsay Clancy's mistrial. (REUTERS)

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Lindsay had been on trial in Massachusetts after she was accused of killing their children – Cora, Dawson, and Callan, back in January 2023. While Lindsay's defense team did not contest her actions, they argued that Lindsay was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was under heavy medication at the time.

The jury deliberations went on for a long time and jurors were deadlocked 11-1, eventually leading to a mistrial. After this, Patrick issued a statement, as per NBC News.

What did Patrick Clancy's statement say

Deep Dive Can Patrick Clancy be investigated now that the trial has ended in a mistrial? Yes, Patrick Clancy can be investigated if new evidence emerges. The mistrial in Lindsay Clancy's case does not prevent further investigation into him. What were the reasons for the mistrial in Lindsay Clancy's case? The mistrial was declared because the jury was deadlocked, with an 11-1 split failing to reach a unanimous verdict during deliberations. Why do people believe Patrick Clancy should be investigated? Claims for Patrick Clancy's investigation have arisen from public speculation on social media, though authorities do not currently consider him a suspect.

“Patrick Clancy is grateful to the Court and to the jurors for their hard work, their commitment, and their perseverance. The loss of Patrick’s children is something from which he will never recover and from which there will never be closure. The prospect of reliving this tragedy through another trial is extraordinarily painful -- for Patrick, for his family, and for all us,” the statement read.

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Notably, Patrick's legal team added there would be no further comment but did not rule out changes.

Meanwhile, the prosecution has noted that they have not decided on the next steps yet, so it remains unclear whether Lindsay Clancy would be tried again and if she is, whether it will be in front of another judge and jury as per NBC Boston.

Amid this, clamors for Patrick Clancy's investigation has risen online.

Patrick Clancy investigation clamors rise online

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One person wrote on X “Patrick Clancy needs to be investigated.” Another asked “was Patrick Clancy investigated at all though?”.

Yet another remarked “Why was Patrick not a suspect for more than 6 hours? Why was Patrick’s body not searched? Why was Patrick’s phone not investigated? Where is the CCTV of Patrick sending the email in the car park? Why did Patrick have Seroquel in his car even though Lindsay stop taking the drugs 3 weeks ago? Why was Patrick allowed to switch off life support of Callan? Why was Patrick allowed to cremate the bodies? Why was Patrick not investigated for moving the Clancy home into an LLC? Why was Patrick for setting up Black Belt LLC while Lindsay was in the hospital? Why did Patrick sell the house to the former ADA Michael Phippen? Why was Matthew Clancy (former Chief of Duxbury Massachusetts Police for years) not disclosed as connected to Patrick Clancy? Why Patrick’s affair not questioned as motive?”.

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These are the latest in a series of posts where people have leveled allegations against Patrick Clancy. To be sure, authorities do not consider Patrick Clancy a suspect in any way. However, now, questions have also been raised whether Patrick Clancy can be investigated amid the mistrial.

Here's what you need to know.

Can Patrick Clancy be investigated amid Lindsay's mistrial?

Yes, Patrick Clancy can be investigated if fresh evidence comes to light. The Lindsay Clancy trial outcome has no impact on whether the ex-husband can be investigated or not.

However, investigators have already looked into Patrick Clancy and cleared him. He has a watertight alibi for when the kids were killed. Surveillance footage shows Patrick was away from home, at a CVS store and then getting takeout when the kids were killed.

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Further, Lindsay's own defense has not denied her actions but argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time. There's no evidence linking Patrick Clancy to the killings and the claims for him to be investigated have risen merely due to internet speculation, which were only fueled when news of his marriage to Dr Rachel Danis surfaced.