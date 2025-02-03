Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Canada expected to divert aluminium to Europe after US tariffs

Reuters |
Feb 03, 2025 07:52 PM IST

US-ALUMINIUM/US-TARIFFS:Canada expected to divert aluminium to Europe after US tariffs

By Pratima Desai

Canada expected to divert aluminium to Europe after US tariffs
Canada expected to divert aluminium to Europe after US tariffs

LONDON, - The cost of aluminium for consumers in Europe buying on the physical market has dropped due to expectations that Canadian shipments under U.S. tariffs from Tuesday will be diverted, physical market traders said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on Mexican and most Canadian imports and 10% on goods from China starting on Tuesday, potentially kicking off a trade war that could dent global growth and reignite inflation.

Consumers on the physical market pay the London Metal Exchange benchmark aluminium plus a premium which covers taxes, transport and handling costs.

The European duty-paid premium aluminium contract on COMEX, that expires on Feb. 28 has dropped more than 10% to around $322 a ton from near $370 a ton at the start of January.

The U.S. is a major importer of aluminium used widely in the transport, packaging and construction industries, shipping in 5.46 million metric tons of aluminium products in 2023, according the U.S. Commerce Department.

According to the Commerce Department, Canada accounted for 3.08 million tons or 56% of aluminium product imports to the United States for domestic consumption in 2023, the latest full year data available.

Meanwhile, the European Union imported nearly 158,000 tons of aluminium - primary and alloy - from Canada between January and November last year or only 2.9% of its needs, according to Trade Data Monitor .

Those numbers compare with more than 110,000 tons and 1.9% in the same period in 2023, according to TDM data.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On