Candace Owens ‘affair’ row: Laura Loomer reacts to ‘gay’ allegations as Israel angle fuels dispute

Candace Owens is facing a new online dispute over the claims about four old dating profiles allegedly linked to her, with one account said to have been accessed in January 2022.

Candace Owens denies the dating-profile claims, while Laura Loomer mocks the Israel angle as questions remain over the evidence. (Credit: Candace Owens/YouTube, Laura Loomer/Instagram)

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The claims were posted by X user Geoffrey Edevane, known online as @EsoShaggy, who said 2007 and 2008 profiles were connected to Owens through usernames, emails, locations and her time at the University of Rhode Island.

Owens rejected the allegations and called them fabricated. Laura Loomer also reacted with sarcasm about the Israel references on social media as of September 30.

Geoffrey Edevane’s claims about Candace Owens’ alleged profiles

Edevane pointed to usernames including “Candamo429” and “Cdot429”, email links, old YouTube, Flickr and MySpace connections, and locations associated with Owens.

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{{^usCountry}} He wrote: “EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens is a lesbian with 4 dating accounts and cheated on her Hebrew-speaking husband with girls in 2022. I found 4 of her dating profiles.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He wrote: “EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens is a lesbian with 4 dating accounts and cheated on her Hebrew-speaking husband with girls in 2022. I found 4 of her dating profiles.” {{/usCountry}}

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IBTimes UK reported that the profiles and alleged login had not been independently authenticated. X user @JohPersso challenged the material, citing different birthdates and redacted emails.

Also Read: Candace Owens ‘gay’ allegations put past relationships in focus; what podcaster said about dating

Candace Owens rejects allegations, points to family photo

Owens denied the claims and said one image was a family picture from her 2015 birthday dinner in New York.

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“Can confirm that of everything they’ve made up, this is the most deranged. With Zionists it always has to be something crass and pornographic.

Reality: I had a boyfriend all throughout college (who was my high school boyfriend). I think the most disturbing thing is that the photo they photoshopped onto that profile is of me and my aunt and uncle from my 2015 birthday dinner in NYC. It’s just a normal family photo from my personal Facebook page.

I just assume they are running out of ideas so they are now leaning into their own perversions. This is the Epstein class we’re dealing with. I have to remind myself that the people pushing this sexually abuse children so fictionalizing these debased narratives comes naturally to them.”

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Owens later called the accusations “the most Israel-coded accusations of all time” and described them as an “utterly deranged satanic sex route.”

Also Read: Candace Owens vs Turning Point USA heats up as podcaster alleges role in Charlie Kirk assassination: ‘I weep for you’

Laura Loomer reacts to Candace Owens controversy

Laura Loomer responded to the Israel angle, writing: “I can’t believe Israel made Candace Owens @RealCandaceO gay.

Israel is too powerful.

These Jews are just so powerful.”

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As of September 30, 2026, the allegations remain contested. The claims rely on leaked data, screenshots and alleged account links; Owens denies them, while @JohPersso has questioned key details. No independent forensic confirmation has established that Owens owned the profiles or accessed one in 2022.