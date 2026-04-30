Candace Owens' birthday takes sour turn as Erika Kirk launches attack over Charlie Kirk claims; Laura Loomer joins in

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens is celebrating her birthday today but has been facing attacks from Erika Kirk, Turning Point USA CEO, and far-right influencer Laura Loomer, over Charlie Kirk claims.

Candace Owens seen with husband George Farmer.(X/@RealCandaceO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Erika, appearing on Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA podcast, slammed Owens for apparently claiming that she'd killed her husband. Charlie was shot while attending an event at the Utah Valley University, in September 2025. Tyler Robinson, a Utah native, is being tried for murder in the matter. However, Owens has had a lot of conspiracy theories in the wake of Charlie's assassination, and some of them had cast doubt on Erika, though the podcaster did not go the distance as to directly accuse the widow of murder.

Also Read | Erika Kirk podcast appearance slammed for 'black clothes': 'Dressed like Tyler Robinson'

Even as Erika slammed Owens on the show, the podcaster decided to share her thoughts on X. “Very uncomfortable to watch. Painful prompter read. A speech CLEARLY written by someone else. Objectively terrible so they will now pay for people to tell us otherwise,” she wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking about Erika's accusation against Owens, the latter added “Also, of everything I’ve said about Erika she chooses to respond to something I never said. They always lie.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about Erika's accusation against Owens, the latter added “Also, of everything I’ve said about Erika she chooses to respond to something I never said. They always lie.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} However, Owens' claims drew the ire of TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet who shared a screenshot of an alleged conversation Owens had with a TPUSA member. “Funny, you said exactly that to my former employee Aubrey. Yes, Aubrey took a screen grab of your chats and bragged about it to her friends,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Owens' claims drew the ire of TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet who shared a screenshot of an alleged conversation Owens had with a TPUSA member. “Funny, you said exactly that to my former employee Aubrey. Yes, Aubrey took a screen grab of your chats and bragged about it to her friends,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This post was retweeted by Erika, signaling her agreement with what was being said. Owens, meanwhile, tried to justify her stance and replied “Why don’t you go max and show the full context of that conversation entirely and not just a screen grab. It was an OBVIOUS joke mocking the absurd neocon notion (at that time) that any body who had a single question toward Erika was guilty of accusing her of murder. Insert the full context and the specific person I was mocking in that thread for sharing that sentiment—and for once, stop lying.”

Laura Loomer, who's often locked horns with Owens, and happens to be a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump, also jumped into the fray. “What an amazing birthday present to CandyO. I love this for her,” she commented. However, Loomer, who has a reputation for launching scathing online attacks, did not stop there.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She shared a screenshot of Kolvet's post shared by Erika Kirk on her own feed.

What Laura Loomer said about Candace Owens

Loomer wrote “I’m just so glad Candace is getting hammered on her birthday. Finally, she and her husband will have something in common for once…”. She attached it to an earlier post where she had shared an alleged mugshot, claiming it was Owens' husband George Farmer.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Loomer had also shared details of an apparent road accident Farmer was involved in and raised questions about how he got his citizenship.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON