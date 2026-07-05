Candace Owens blasts Andrew Kolvet for 'lying' over Charlie Kirk-Netanyahu conversation: 'Told me explicitly that…'

A public dispute between Candace Owens and Andrew Kolvet escalated on X on July 4, with both sides accusing each other of lying about a private conversation involving late TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. At the center of the argument is Owens’ claim that Kolvet told her Netanyahu had offered to “take Turning Point to the next level” and that Kirk turned it down. Kolvet has strongly denied ever making those remarks, calling the entire story false and challenging Owens to provide evidence.

Candace Owens stands by Netanyahu offer claim

Candace Owens blasts Andrew Kolvet for ‘lying’ over Charlie Kirk-Netanyahu call. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP) (AFP)

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The latest exchange began after Owens responded to Kolvet’s denial on X. In one post, she wrote: “Andrew is lying through his teeth. I would take a lie detector test on this. He told me explicitly, that Bibi offered ‘to take Turning Point to the next level and Charlie said no’.”

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{{^usCountry}} Owens also said Kolvet was the reason she knew about an alleged phone call from Netanyahu to Kirk while Kirk was in the Hamptons. She argued that the conversation was real and insisted she had discussed it directly with Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Owens also said Kolvet was the reason she knew about an alleged phone call from Netanyahu to Kirk while Kirk was in the Hamptons. She argued that the conversation was real and insisted she had discussed it directly with Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk. {{/usCountry}}

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In a follow-up post, Owens clarified that she was never told a specific amount of money was involved. Instead, she said she only heard that there was an offer to “take it to the next level.” She added that a family friend of Kolvet later told her he complained about missing out on millions after Kirk allegedly rejected the proposal.

Also Read:‘Erika was on the phone’: Candace Owens faces backlash over fresh Charlie Kirk funeral allegation

Andrew Kolvet rejects allegations and asks for proof

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Kolvet pushed back forcefully, calling the claims “BS” and saying no such offer was ever made. He stated that TPUSA could not legally accept foreign money and said he has never been involved in fundraising decisions.

“I NEVER told Candace any of this because it didn’t happen,” Kolvet wrote. He also denied telling any relatives about such a conversation and challenged critics to produce proof that Israel or Netanyahu offered money to TPUSA.

Also Read:Erika Kirk shares Charlie Kirk’s ‘What is an American?’ message before July 4, revives old controversy

The dispute is part of a wider rift that has existed for years between Owens and figures connected to TPUSA. Since Charlie Kirk’s death in 2025, Owens has repeatedly questioned decisions made inside the organization and has raised concerns about donor influence, Israel policy and leadership changes.

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For now, the argument remains a matter of competing accounts. Neither side has publicly produced documents, recordings or other evidence that settles the dispute.