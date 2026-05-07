Candace Owens-Erika Kirk heats up: Podcaster dares TPUSA to release video of Charlie Kirk backing CEO move

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens has reignited tensions with former Turning Point USA (TPUSA) associates after publicly daring the organization to release an alleged video of Charlie Kirk discussing succession plans before his death.

Candace Owens reignites a dispute with Turning Point USA by questioning their leadership transition following Charlie Kirk's death.(@candaceoshow, Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The dispute escalated after the producer of the Charlie Kirk Show, Blake Neff, accused Owens of spreading conspiratorial claims online criticizing TPUSA and Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk.

The latest controversy began after Neff referred to several thumbnails from Owens' most recent "Candace" episodes, which included videos talking about donor charges, Erika Kirk, Jeffrey Epstein suspicions, and allegations of betrayal inside conservative circles.

Additionally, he shared a previous screenshot in which Owens referred to Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing as "a literal deranged stalker" following her dismissal.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: 'Cult leader’: Laura Loomer rips Candace Owens for attacking Erika Kirk Charlie Kirk succession speculation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: 'Cult leader’: Laura Loomer rips Candace Owens for attacking Erika Kirk Charlie Kirk succession speculation {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Owens, who previously worked closely with TPUSA, has increasingly criticized establishment and accused some figures of suppressing internal disagreements. She has been repeatedly questioning the leadership change in TPUSA after the death of Charlie Kirk. Kirk was fatally shot while attending an event at the Utah Valley University in September 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Owens, who previously worked closely with TPUSA, has increasingly criticized establishment and accused some figures of suppressing internal disagreements. She has been repeatedly questioning the leadership change in TPUSA after the death of Charlie Kirk. Kirk was fatally shot while attending an event at the Utah Valley University in September 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Amid this, Owens has also raised suspicions about Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, succeeding her late husband as the CEO of the organization. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid this, Owens has also raised suspicions about Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, succeeding her late husband as the CEO of the organization. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Blake Neff and other TPUSA supporters, in the meantime, have stood up for Erika Kirk and charged Owens with attacking the group with conspiracy-driven content to gain attention and views. Additionally, proponents of TPUSA contend that disclosing confidential internal information would only increase harassment and online mayhem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Blake Neff and other TPUSA supporters, in the meantime, have stood up for Erika Kirk and charged Owens with attacking the group with conspiracy-driven content to gain attention and views. Additionally, proponents of TPUSA contend that disclosing confidential internal information would only increase harassment and online mayhem. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read more: Candace Owens reveals new info on Charlie Kirk's death

Owens challenges TPUSA

Neff’s criticism referenced Owens’ recent livestreams and previous allegations involving TPUSA leadership. He specifically accused Owens of promoting speculation instead of relying on verifiable evidence. In his lengthy post, Neff also referenced prior controversies tied to Charlie Kirk’s circle and claimed Owens ignored “normal evidentiary logic.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Owens, however, doubled down by questioning why TPUSA would not publicly release footage if the claims surrounding Charlie Kirk’s leadership intentions were false.

She wrote, "Really great to have you hear Blake— any chance you can comment on why you won’t release the video of Charlie announcing that he wanted Erika to become the CEO and Chairman if he died?

Donors claim this never happened. Seems pretty easy to clear up."

Neff then accused her of refusing to accept evidence related to previous disputes involving the organization. In an X post, Neff wrote that TPUSA insiders had “given up the possibility of any good faith conversation” with Owens, comparing attempts to debate her to "reasoning with a maniac brandishing a knife and screaming at people on the subway.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON